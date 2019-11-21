NEW YORK — Mac McClung scored 19 points, leading Georgetown to an 82-66 victory over No. 22 Texas on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
The Hoyas (4-1) used a 12-0 run early in the second half that rallied the crowd and had “Let’s go Hoyas!” chants echoing throughout the arena.
The Hoyas are trying to make their first NCAA tournament since 2015 and an early win over a Top 25 team could give them a boost.
Matt Coleman made all six 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Longhorns (4-1).
The Longhorns, led by former VCU coach Shaka Smart, shot 37% from the floor and had 12 turnovers.
State men
Virginia Union 87, Livingstone 77: Terrell Leach scored 27 points and had six rebounds as the Panthers (2-3) held off the visiting Blue Bears (3-2).
The teams were tied at 31 at the half. The Panthers went on a 17-7 run to take a 10-point lead over the Blue Bears with 6:09 left in the game.
Raemaad Wright added 20 points and 10 rebounds for VUU.
State women
Johnson C. Smith 68, Virginia State 44: Natalia Leaks had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (0-3), but it was wasn’t enough to get their first win against the Golden Bulls (4-1).
The Golden Bulls received 39 bench points to secure the win.
Tajan Clark had 8 points for Virginia State.
James Madison 66, Georgetown 59: Kamiah Smalls scored 21 points as the Dukes (4-1) came from behind to beat the host Hoyas (1-3).
JMU was down by 12 points at the half but went on a 17-3 run to take a one-point lead to end the third quarter. Georgetown tied it at 52 with 7:50 left, but the Dukes would take the lead for good with a Devon Merritt layup.
Merritt also scored 21 points in the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.