PITTSBURGH — Xavier Johnson scored seven of his 13 points during a game-ending surge as Pittsburgh pulled out a 62-57 victory over ACC rival Miami on Sunday.
Johnson’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave the Panthers (14-8, 5-6) a 54-53 lead, beginning an 11-4 final run for Pitt. He followed with a 15-foot jumper on the Panthers’ next possession and capped the outburst by snaking through the lane for a layup with 40 seconds to go that pushed the Panthers’ advantage to 58-55.
Trey McGowens, who led Pitt with 17 points, hit four free throws in the final 15 seconds. Au’Diese Toney scored 15 points and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds for the Panthers, who snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Hurricanes.
Rodney Miller tied a career high with 16 points for Miami (11-10, 3-8). The Hurricanes played without leading scorer Chris Lykes, who missed his third straight game with a groin injury.
Top 25
No. 18 Iowa 72, No. 19 Illinois 65: Luka Garza bounced back from a slow start to score 25 points as the host Hawkeyes clamped down in the final four minutes to beat the Illini.
Garza, the Big Ten’s top scorer, didn’t have a point in the first 15 minutes. He wound up making a career-high four 3-pointers and shot 9 of 16 overall. He also had 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double of the season.
Illinois (16-6, 8-3), which had won seven in a row, led 62-61 with 4:03 to play. But the Hawkeyes (16-6, 7-4) then shut out the Illini until Ayo Dosunmu hit a 3 with 4 seconds left.
Andres Feliz led Illinois with 17 points. Trent Frazier added 12 and Dosunmu 11.
State women
Richmond 63, St. Bonaventure 59: Claire Holt scored 15 points in as the Spiders pulled out an overtime victory over the Bonnies (5-17, 2-7 Atlantic 10) at the Robins Center.
Jaide Hinds-Clarke added 13 points, and Kate Klimkiewicz 11 for the Spiders (10-12, 3-5), who blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter. Elaina Chapman compiled 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Duquesne 79, VCU 76: Libby Bazelek scored 23 points as the visiting Dukes (15-7, 5-4) dealt the Rams their first conference loss and ended their seven-game winning streak.
Danielle Hammond scored 17 points for VCU and registered 11 rebounds. Taya Robinson added 19 points, and Tara Reed scored 18.
Virginia Tech 69, Miami 45: Trinity Baptiste scored 17 points as the Hokies (16-5, 6-4 ACC) dominated the Hurricanes (12-10, 4-7) to extend their home winning streak to 16 games.
Aisha Sheppard added 14 points, while Dara Mabrey had 11 for Virginia Tech, which outscored Miami 45-29 in the second half while holding the Hurricanes to 23% shooting for the game.
Virginia 57, Syracuse 41: Jocelyn Willoughby scored 24 points as the Cavaliers (8-13, 3-7 ACC) cruised to a home win over the Orange (10-11, 4-6).
Shemera Williams added 11 points for Virginia, which limited Syracuse to 26.3% shooting while holding the Orange to their lowest points total in 13 years. Kylie Kornegay-Lucas reeled in 12 rebounds.
Drexel 70, James Madison 48: Keishana Washington scored 27 points as the Dragons (15-6, 8-1 CAA) rolled past the Dukes in Philadelphia.
Jackie Benitez scored 13 points, and Kamiah Smalls added 11 for the Dukes (16-4, 7-2 CAA).
