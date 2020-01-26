BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Jalen Smith’s first-half 3-point flurry helped stake Maryland to a double-digit lead. His ability to fight through Indiana’s halftime adjustments kept the 17th-ranked Terrapins close in the second half. And then he finished with a flourish.
After catching a pass from Anthony Cowan Jr. in the post, the sophomore forward scored on a layup with 14.5 seconds left to cap an improbable last-minute comeback for the Terps, who overcame a 6-point deficit in the final 68 seconds to beat the Hoosiers 77-76 on Sunday.
Smith finished with 29 points, his second career high this week, and 11 rebounds. He was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and 10 of 14 from the field, as Maryland (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) picked up its third consecutive win.
His closing act was even more impressive.
Smith’s layup with 1:08 to go started Maryland’s closing run and his steal of the Hoosiers’ ensuing inbound pass led to a 3 by Aaron Wiggins to make it a one-point game.
Following another defensive stop, Smith positioned himself perfectly for the go-ahead basket and after challenging Trayce Jackson-Davis’s final shot for Indiana, a 2-footer, Smith still had the presence of mind to deflect away the rebound.
Devonte Green scored 16 points and Jackson-Davis had 13 to lead Indiana (15-5, 5-4).
No. 4 San Diego State 71, UNLV 67: Malachi Flynn scored 21 points as the Aztecs turned back the host Runnin’ Rebels to remain the country’s only unbeaten team.
San Diego State (21-0, 10-0 Mountain West) broke the school record for best start in the program’s 99 seasons. San Diego State’s 21st consecutive victory also tops the school record of 20 straight wins.
Bryce Hamilton scored 29 points to lead UNLV (11-11, 6-3).
No. 11 Michigan State 70, Minnesota 52: Cassius Winston had 18 points and eight assists as the Spartans buried the Gophers in Minneapolis.
Xavier Tillman added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan State (15-5, 7-2), which bounced back from a loss at Indiana three days ago to stay in a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Illinois.
The Spartans held the Gophers (11-9, 5-5) to season lows in field goal (28.1) and 3-point perentage (17.9).
Winston again had the edge over Minnesota’s Marcus Carr in a matchup of two of the conference’s best point guards. Carr finished with 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting.
Daniel Oturu led the Gophers with 19 points.
No. 12 Oregon 96, UCLA 75: Chris Duarte scored 20 of his 24 points in the first half as the host Ducks took full advantage of 23 Bruins turnovers.
Oregon (17-4, 6-2 Pac-12) remained perfect at home, upping its record to 12-0.
Payton Pritchard added 19 points and six assists, and Will Richardson finished with 17 points for the Ducks, who shot 57% from the field.
Jake Kyman led UCLA (10-10, 3-4) with 20 points, and Jalen Hill added 16 points.
No. 25 Houston 68, South Florida 49: DeJon Jarreau had 12 points and six assists, and Fabian White Jr. added 11 points as the Cougars (16-4, 6-1 American) routed the Bulls in Houston. The Bulls (8-12, 1-6) lost their fifth straight game.
State women
Richmond 69, Davidson 57: The Spiders rode a dominant fourth-quarter effort to a win over the visiting Wildcats.
Richmond (9-11, 2-4 Atlantic 10) outscored Davidson 22-10 in the final period to pull away. Claire Holt led the Spiders with 14 points. Jaide Hinds-Clarke added 13 points and Kate Klimkiewicz 12.
Suzi-Rose Deegan scored 18 to pace Davidson (12-7, 5-1).
Virginia 90, Notre Dame 60: A 34-point second period propelled the Cavaliers past the visiting Fighting Irish.
Carole Miller (18), Jocelyn Willoughby (17), Shemera Williams (15) and Dominique Toussaint (14) all scored in double figures for UVA (8-12, 3-6 ACC).
Sam Brunelle scored a game-high 21 points for Notre Dame (7-13, 2-6).
Drexel 61, William & Mary 54: The Tribe hung around, but the visiting Dragons led from start to finish in a tightly contested CAA game.
Victoria Reynolds and Eva Hodgson led W&M (13-6, 4-4 CAA) with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Reynolds added 11 rebounds.
The Dragons (13-6, 6-1) forced 20 turnovers and converted those miscues into 22 points.
James Madison 67, Northeastern 54: A 40.9% shooting performance from 3-point range pushed the Dukes past the visiting Huskies.
JMU (15-3, 6-1 CAA) led from the opening basket behind nine 3-pointers from four players. Kiki Jefferson (17 points), Lexie Barrier (15) and Kamiah Smalls (10) hit a pair apiece, and Jackie Benitez (13) sunk three.
Bench scoring was the bright spot for Northeastern (8-10, 4-3). Husky reserves contributed 21 points to JMU’s 3.
