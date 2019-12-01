LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Maryland coach Mark Turgeon didn’t have to say much to get the attention of his fifth-ranked Terrapins.
Not with Marquette’s Markus Howard coming off a 51-point performance. Not with a title on the line at the Orlando Invitational.
“I had a feeling our guys were going to step up, knowing it was a championship game,” Turgeon said after Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 22 points and backcourt mate Darryl Morsell spearheaded a stellar defensive effort that limited the high-scoring Howard to 6 points in Maryland’s 84-63 victory Sunday. “I know my guys, and I knew they were going to step up.”
Howard scored 91 points in his first two games of the eight-team tournament. However, the reigning Big East player of the year was just 1 of 12 from the field in this one, including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, after scorching Davidson for 40 points and topping 50 for the third in his career with 51 against Southern California in the semifinals.
Morsell had 17 points and 10 rebounds while guarding the 5-foot-11 Howard most of Sunday.
Maryland (8-0) is off to its best start since the 2006-07 season.
Brendan Bailey led Marquette (5-2) with a career-high 27 points, including seven 3-pointers. Sacar Anim added 21.
No. 22 Villanova 83, La Salle 72: Justin Moore scored 23 points off the bench, and Saddiq Bey added 19 as the host Wildcats beat the Explorers.
Villanova (5-2) went on a 28-6 run midway through the first half to build a 48-28 cushion at halftime. The Explorers closed within 10 twice the second half thanks to some pesky defense that held the Wildcats without a field goal for over seven minutes. Villanova also committed 12 turnovers in the second half that helped La Salle hang around.
Ed Croswell led La Salle (4-3) with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Georgia Tech 68, Bethune-Cookman 65: Michael Devoe scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half, including a three-point play with 7 seconds left, as the Yellow Jackets (3-2) edged the visiting Wildcats.
Cletrell Pope of Bethune-Cookman (5-3) posted his 29th career double-double with 20 points and 19 rebounds.
State men
Niagara 65, Norfolk State 61: Greg Kuakumensah and James Towns combined to score 28 points off the bench, sparking the Purple Eagles (1-5) past the host Spartans. Jermaine Bishop led NSU (3-6) with 17 points.
Randolph-Macon 81, Randolph 48: Buzz Anthony totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Yellow Jackets, ranked 12{sup}th{/sup} in Division III, rolled past the host Wildcats.
Four other players scored in double digits for R-MC (7-0, 2-0 ODAC), which shot 54.1% from the field to 31.7% for Randolph.
Zach Hinton led the Wildcats (2-4, 0-1) with 13 points.
Washington and Lee 81, Hampden-Sydney 60: Freshman forward Richie Manigault scored 22 points as the Generals (5-2, 1-1 ODAC) handled the visiting Tigers. Curtis Mitchell added13 points and 10 rebounds for W&L.
Jack Wyatt (Collegiate) had 16 points and eight rebounds for Hampden-Sydney (1-5, 0-1 ODAC).
State women
No. 11 UCLA 73, Virginia 62: Michaela Onyenwere had 27 points and 11 rebounds, and Lauryn Miller added 14 points and 10 rebounds at the Bruins beat the Cavaliers in the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville.
Onyenwere opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that pushed the Bruins’ lead to 58-52, Miller followed with a layup, and Japreece Dean had a pair of baskets to make it 64-52 with 7:07 to play. UCLA (7-0) outscored the Cavaliers 18-10 in the final period.
Jocelyn Willoughby led the Cavaliers (4-4) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Dominique Toussaint added 16 points.
Bradley 61, Richmond 57: The Braves outscored the Spiders 26-11 in the third quarter to help put away the Spiders in the Coastal Carolina Thanksgiving Tournament.
A 3-pointer from Alex Parson (Monacan) with a minute left brought Richmond (5-3) to within one, but that’s as close at the Spiders would get. Parson led the Spiders with 15 points.
Chelsea Brackmann and Gabi Haack recorded double-doubles for Bradley (6-1), combining for 30 points and 22 rebounds.
James Madison 46, UCF 43: Jackie Benitez scored 13 points, and Kayla Cooper-Williams added 8 points and 16 rebounds as the Dukes (6-2) beat the Knights in the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville.
