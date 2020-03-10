GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Champagnie scored a career-high 31 points, and Pittsburgh defeated Wake Forest 81-72 in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament on Tuesday.
Trey McGowens scored 14 points and Xavier Johnson added 10 points and eight assists for Pitt (16-16), the tournament’s 13th seed. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Twelfth-seeded Wake Forest was led by Olivier Sarr’s 20 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Mucius had 19 points and Brandon Childress added 17 for the Demon Deacons (13-18).
The Demon Deacons led 41-40 at the half behind 17 points from Mucius.
Men’s finals
CAA: Senior guard Eli Pemberton scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Hofstra (26-8) came from behind to beat Northeastern 70-61 in Washington to win the Colonial Athletic Association tournament and return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2001.
Senior Desure Buie scored a game-high 20 points and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Jalen Ray scored 17 points, and Isaac Kante grabbed 15 rebounds.
Maxime Boursiquot led Northeastern (17-16) with 15 points.
Northeast Conference: Robert Morris (20-14) used a second-half surge to defeat Saint Francis (22-10) 77-67 in Moon Township, Pa., to qualify for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015.
Horizon: Tyler Sharpe scored 16 points and Jalen Tate added 14, helping Northern Kentucky (23-9) beat UIC 71-62 in Indianapolis to lock up its second straight league tournament title and earn another NCAA bid.
Tarkus Ferguson finished with 15 points to lead UIC (18-17).
State women
Presbyterian 82, Longwood 73: Freshman guard Kyla McMakin scored 26 points and registered seven rebounds for the Lancers (12-18), but it wasn’t enough to beat the Blue Hose (12-18) in the first round of the Big South tournament in Farmville.
Women’s finals
West Coast: Haylee Andrews scored 18 points, including her second-straight game-winner in the final minute, and Portland (21-11) captured the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament for the first time in more than two decades with a 64-63 overtime win over San Diego (20-11) in Las Vegas.
Summit League: Hannah Sjerven scored 9e of her 15 points in the fourth quarter and 17th-ranked South Dakota (30-2) earned a return trip to the NCAA tournament with a 63-58 win over second-seeded South Dakota State (23-10) in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Horizon League: Holly Hoopingarner scored 16 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range and IUPUI (23-8) earned its first NCAA tournament berth win a 51-37 win over Green Bay (19-13) in Indianapolis.
Big East: Lexi Held scored a career-high 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting and No. 15 DePaul (28-5) beat Marquette (24-8) in the league championship game in Chicago for the third straight season, 88-74, for the Blue Demons’ fifth trip to the NCAA tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.