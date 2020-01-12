WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevion Williams scored 16 points, and Purdue relied on a staunch defensive Sunday to dominated No. 8 Michigan State 71-42.
The Boilermakers (10-7, 4-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game skid by picking up their second win this season over a Top 10 foe. They also beat defending national champion Virginia on Dec. 4.
Cassius Winston finished with 10 points to lead the Spartans (13-4, 5-1) but also had nine turnovers as Michigan State’s eight-game winning streak ended. The Spartans were held almost 40 points below their season scoring average of 81.3.
The Spartans finished with season-lows in field goals (18), 3-pointers (two), field goal percentage (35.3) and 3-point percentage (12.5) while adding a season-high 18 turnovers for good measure.
“Probably the worst beating I’ve taken as a coach,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Minnesota 75, No. 19 Michigan 67: Daniel Oturu scored a career-high 30 points as the Golden Gophers used a late 11-0 run to beat the Wolverines in Minneapolis.
Marcus Carr had 21 points and 12 assists for Minnesota (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), and Alihan Demir scored 13 points.
Zavier Simpson had 19 points and nine assists for Michigan (11-5, 2-3).
No. 21 Memphis 68, South Florida 64: Precious Achiuwa racked up 22 points and 11 rebounds as the Tigers rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the Golden Bulls in Tampa, Fla.
Tyler Harris finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-3, 2-1 AAC), who held USF (8-9, 1-3) scoreless from the field over the final 6:37. Lester Quinones scored 13 for Memphis, which trailed 51-37 with 13 minutes left.
No. 23 Wichita State 89, Connecticut 86, 2OT: The Shockers blew a nine-point lead in the final minute of regulation but recovered to outlast the Huskies in double overtime.
Jaime Echenique led four Wichita State players in double figures with 19 points before fouling out. Dexter Dennis and Erik Stevenson each scored 16 for the Shockers (15-1, 3-0 AAC), who have won nine straight.
Christian Vital scored 25 points for UConn (10-6, 1-3).
Wichita State seemed to have the game in hand, leading 69-60 with just over a minute left after a pair of free throws from Stevenson. But the Huskies’ pressing defense forced several turnovers including a shot-clock violation. Sidney Wilson’s 3-pointer from the left baseline tied the game at 69, and he blocked Dennis’ shot to force overtime.
No. 25 Colorado 91, Utah 52: Tyler Bey (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Evan Battey (17 and 10) recorded double-doubles, and McKinley Wright IV had 16 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Buffaloes (13-3, 12-1 Pac-12) wiped out the visiting Utes (10-5, 1-2).
ACC
Miami 66, Pittsburgh 58: Kameron McGusty scored 19 points as the Hurricanes (10-5, 2-3 ACC) withstood a late rally to beat the streaky Panthers (11-5, 2-3). Pitt had scoring runs of 18-2 in the first half and 17-3 in the second but never led.
State women
VCU 65, Saint Louis 52: Tera Reed scored 24 points and registered seven rebounds to lead the Rams (8-8, 3-0 Atlantic 10) to a road victory against the Billikens (9-7, 1-2).
Danielle Hammond added 15 points and 13 rebounds for VCU, which limited Saint Louis to 28.3 percent shooting from the field and held a 27-6 edge in points off turnovers.
Dayton 65, Richmond 51: Alex Parson scored 15 points as the Spiders (7-10, 0-3) suffered an A-10 loss to the visiting Flyers (10-7, 3-0).
Claire Holt added 12 points for Richmond, which committed 24 turnovers and hit only 17 of 49 (34.7 %) attempts from the field.
Virginia 69, Boston College 52: Jocelyn Willoughby connected on 10 of 14 points and scored 23 points as the Cavaliers (7-9, 2-3 ACC) rolled past the host Eagles (9-7, 2-3).
Shemera Williams scored 17 points and Dominique Toussaint 12 for Virginia, which hit 53.7% of its shots (29 for 54) to 33.9 percent for Boston College (19 for 56).
Duke 72, Virginia Tech 65, OT: The Blue Devils (8-8, 2-3) ended regulation with a 13-4 run, then held the Hokies (12-4, 2-3) to 2 points in overtime to post an ACC victory in Durham, N.C.
Elizabeth Kitley scored 21 points and registered nine rebounds for Virginia Tech. Taja Cole had 15 points with 10 rebounds, and Aisha Sheppard added 13 points.
Haley Gorecki compiled 17 points and 12 rebounds for Duke, which received 39 points off its bench to 5 for the Hokies.
William & Mary 85, Charleston 60: Eva Hodgson had 20 points with 11 assists as the Tribe (11-4, 2-2 CAA) romped past the Cougars (9-6, 2-2) in Williamsburg.
Victoria Reynolds added 17 points, Sydney Wagner 13 and Nyla Pollard 10 for W&M. Reynolds also scored her 1,000th point, becoming the 21st player in program history to reach the plateau.
Towson 76, James Madison 75: Kionna Jeter’s layup with 2.2 seconds left gave the Tigers (6-8, 1-2 CAA) the win over the visiting Dukes (11-3, 2-1).
Kamiah Smalls scored 26 points for James Madison, which had a six-game winning streak snapped. Lexie Barrier added 16 points, and Kayla Cooper-Williams pulled down with 17 rebounds. Cooper-Williams also became the third player in program history to corral 1,000 rebounds.
