Radford’s Mike Jones was named Big South coach of the year Monday and his redshirt junior guard Carlik Jones was named player of the year by the league’s coaches and a media panel.
Jones is the first Highlander to be voted Big South player of the year since Art Parakhouski in 2009-10 and the fourth overall. Now a three-time all-conference honoreer, Jones is the third-leading scorer in the Big South with 19.6 points per game overall, while ranking third with 5.5 assists per game and 17th with 5 rebounds per game.
Jones received 18 first-place votes and 402 total points from the panel, ahead of Hampton’s Jermaine Marrow (four first-place votes and 353 points) and Hampton’s Ben Stanley (two first-place votes and 346 points).
Jones earned his second coaching honor in three seasons after leading the Highlanders to a second consecutive regular-season co-championship.
Marrow, Stanley and Radford guard Travis Fields Jr. made the all-conference first unit.
Longwood guard Sean Flood and Radford forward Chyree Walker made the all-academic team.
ACC men
No. 12 Duke 88, N.C. State 69: Freshman Cassius Stanley scored 14 of his 18 points after halftime as Duke took over in the second half to beat N.C. State in Durham, N.C.
Vernon Carey Jr. added 17 points for the Blue Devils (24-6, 14-5), who shot 63% after halftime and had a run of 17 straight scoring possessions.
Devon Daniels had 14 points to lead the Wolfpack (18-12, 9-10).
Women
No. 5 UConn 80, South Florida 39: Former Monacan star Megan Walker scored 23 points and No. 5 UConn (26-3, 16-0) completed its seventh consecutive undefeated American Athletic Conference regular season with a rout of visiting South Florida.
Sydni Harvey had 16 points for South Florida (18-12, 10-6).
