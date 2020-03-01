NEW YORK — Greg Williams Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points as St. John’s slowed down No. 10 Creighton with a 91-71 rout on Sunday in a Big East game.
Rasheem Dunn had 19 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds for the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12), who stopped a three-game skid. LJ Figueroa added 16 points and 12 rebounds, and Julian Champagnie scored 13.
One of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the country, St. John’s went a season-best 14 of 22 from long range in its biggest victory under first-year coach Mike Anderson. It was the school’s first win over a top-10 team at Carnesecca Arena on campus since beating Bernard King and No. 7 Tennessee in December 1975.
Damien Jefferson equaled a career best with 20 points and Ty-Shon Alexander scored 19 for the Bluejays (22-7, 11-5), who had won five straight and nine of 10. Creighton could have captured its first Big East championship by winning its final three regular-season games, but now needs help after falling two games behind first-place Seton Hall with two to play.
No. 23 Ohio State 77, No. 19 Michigan 63: Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and Ohio State surged late to beat Michigan in a Big Ten game in Columbus, Ohio.
CJ Walker had 15 points, and brothers Andre and Kaleb Wesson each added 14 for the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8).
Ohio State swept the season series against rival Michigan, winning 61-58 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 4, and reached 20 wins for the third straight season.
Franz Wagner had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines (19-10, 10-8).
Stanford 72, No. 21 Colorado 64: Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key layup in the final minute, and Stanford beat visiting Colorado in a Pac-12 game.
Oscar da Silva added 16 points, and Deajon Davis and Tyrell Terry each had 12 for the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight.
Tyler Bey scored 17 points to lead the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7). McKinley Wright had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Shawn Schwartz had 14 points.
No. 25 Houston 68, Cincinnati 55: Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and Houston beat visiting Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference game.
Caleb Mills added 15 points for Houston (22-7, 12-4).
The Cougars moved back into a tie atop the American with Tulsa, one game ahead of Cincinnati (18-10, 11-5).
Tre Scott had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats.
State men
ODU 85, Florida Atlantic 80: Malik Curry scored 29 points and Xavier Green added 22 and Old Dominion beat visiting Florida Atlantic in overtime in a Conference USA game.
Old Dominion (12-17, 8-8) used a 7-2 run to start overtime and led the rest of the way.
Jailyn Ingram led the Owls (16-14, 8-9) coming off the bench with 19 points.
State women
James Madison 69, Delaware 64: Kamiah Smalls scored 21 points and added eight rebounds, leading the Dukes to a CAA home victory over the Blue Hens.
Jackie Benitez added 20 points for the Dukes (23-4, 14-2). Rayne Tucker had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Lexie Barrier added 10 points.
The Dukes outrebounded the Blue Hens (10-17, 6-10) 48-33.
N.C. State 75, Virginia 64: Amandine Toi was the leading scorer for the Cavaliers with 13 points in their ACC home loss to the No. 8 Wolfpack.
Kylie Kornegay-Lucas added 11 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (13-16, 8-10). Carole Miller had 10 points.
The Cavaliers forced 16 turnovers, only turning it over nine times against the Wolfpack (25-4, 14-4).
No. 5 Louisville 70, Virginia Tech 53: The Hokies turned over the ball 17 times in their ACC road loss to the Cardinals. The Hokies forced eight turnovers.
Elizabeth Kitley recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hokies (21-8, 11-7).
Taja Cole had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Trinity Baptiste added 10 points.
The Hokies shot 50% from the field. The Cardinals (27-3, 16-2) hit 42.6%.
