SALEM — Freshman Josh Talbert scored 20 points off the bench and grabbed seven rebouns to lead top-seeded Randolph-Macon to an 80-61 victory over Hampden-Sydney in the quarterfinals of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament Friday.
Three other Yellow jackets (24-2) scored in double figures: Buzz Anthony (18), Corey Bays (15) and David Funderburg (10).
R-MC surges of 14-0 and 10-1 in the first halftime left the Yellow Jackets with a 40-24 lead at intermission. The Tigers (14-13) got as close as 7 points in the second half, but a 13-2 spurt boosted R-MC’s lead to 77-59 with 3:35 left.
The Yellow Jackets will face the Guilford-Roanoke winner in Saturday’s semifinals at 6 p.m.
Ryan Clements led H-SC with 19 points.
Top 25 men
No. 4 Dayton 82, Davidson 67: Obi Toppin demonstrated his assortment of dunks while scoring 23 points, and Dayton clinched the Atlantic 10 title, beating visiting Davidson for its 18th straight victory.
The Flyers (27-2, 16-0) showed off their offensive versatility while claiming their first regular-season title in three years.
Toppin led the way, providing a pair of fast-break dunks in the second half that were exclamation points on Dayton’s sensational season. He went 10 of 11 from the field and had 12 rebounds.
Five Flyers finished in double figures as Dayton shot 72.3% from the field, its best mark since it made 77.5% against Southern on March 1, 1986. Guard Ibi Watson came off the bench and scored 13 points, taking a bigger load in the offense with Jalen Crutcher in foul trouble. Crutcher finished with 14 points.
Kellan Grady had 23 points for Davidson (15-13, 9-7).
State women
Bowie State 53, Virginia Union 41: Shawnkia McCallum scored 13 points as the Bulldogs (24-5) ousted the Panthers (23-4) in the semifinals of the CIAA tournament in Charlotte, N.C.
VUU’s Dy’Manee Royal scored 12 points to lead the two-time defending tournament champions, who connected on only 15 of 54 shots (27.8%) and put up their lowest points total of the season.
Bowie State will play Fayetteville State in Saturday’s final.
William & Mary 74, Elon 61: With the game tied 8-8 with less than 5 minutes left in the first quarter, the Tribe (20-7, 11-5 CAA) went on a 12-2 run to take the 10-point lead and eventually the home win over the Phoenix (12-15, 7-9 CAA).
Eva Hodgson led W&M with 27 points. Victoria Reynolds had 20 points, and Sydney Wagner added 11.
James Madison 69, Drexel 39: The Dukes shot 64% from the field and trounced the visiting Dragons behind Kiki Jefferson and Kamiah Smalls, who finished with 15 points apiece. The loss snapped Drexel’s 13-game winning streak and moved JMU into a tie with the Dragons for first place in the CAA.
JMU (22-4, 13-2 CAA) finished with a 50-25 rebounding advantage. Keishana Washington paced Drexel (20-7, 13-2) with 10 points.
Randolph-Macon 75, Shenandoah 48 (Thursday): Conference player of the year Kelly Williams registered 17 points and 10 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets advanced to the ODAC tournament semifinals with a easy victory over the Hornets in Salem.
Michal Ross added 16 points for fourth-seeded R-MC (16-9), which will face top-seeded Emory & Henry in Saturday’s semifinals.
Jordan Sondrol led Shenandoah (16-10) with 14 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.