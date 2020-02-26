CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Donnell Frayer Jr. scored 20 points as Claflin upended Virginia State 63-58 in the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament Wednesday night.
Andrew Corum hit 8 of 13 shots and scored 19 points to lead the Trojans (19-9), who were the No. 1 seed in the North Division. Armond Griebe added 13 points.
Cornellius Reynolds added 13 points for Claflin, which advances to play either Livingstone or Winston-Salem State in Friday’s semifinals.
Top 25 basketball
No. 12 Villanova 71, St. John’s 60: Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, and Justin Moore added 21 to lead the Wildcats past the Red Storm.
The Wildcats (22-6, 11-4 Big East) had trouble shaking St. John’s until late. Greg Williams Jr. buried a 3-pointer for the Red Storm (14-14, 3-12) with 4:37 left that pulled them within 6.
Moore, though, steadied the Wildcats with his fifth 3 of the game, a driving layup and a pull-up jumper in succession that stretched the lead to 13 and sealed another win for Villanova.
No. 16 Penn State 65, Rutgers 64: Myles Dread hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to lift the host Nittany Lions over the Scarlet Knights after Penn State blew a 21-point lead.
Trailing 40-19 late in the first half, the Scarlet Knights tied the game at 62 with 1:32 left in the game on Geo Baker’s layup. His jumper gave Rutgers (18-11, 9-9) a two-point lead with 42 seconds remaining.
After a timeout, Dread hit his 3-pointer, and Akwasi Yeboah’s shot at before the buzzer was off.
Izaiah Brockington scored 16 points and Lamar Stevens added nine for the Nittany Lions (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten).
ACC basketball
Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49: Elijah Hughes scored 25 points, Joe Girard III added 16 and Bourama Sibide chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds as the Orange smothered the host Panthers despite losing Buddy Boeheim to a left ankle injury in the first half.
The Orange (16-12, 9-8 ACC) won their second straight following a three-game slide by forcing the reeling Panthers (15-14, 6-12) into 17 turnovers and limiting Pitt to just 29% shooting (16 of 55) from the field. Justin Champagnie led Pitt with 13 points and 17 rebounds but couldn’t stop the Panthers from dropping their fifth consecutive game.
Boeheim was scoreless in 15 minutes before leaving after tweaking his left ankle while getting called for an offensive foul. The Orange led just 24-19 as Boeheim gingerly made his way to the bench. Yet rather than founder with its best outside shooter on the bench, Syracuse hit the gas. Pitt went without a field goal over the final 5:55 of the first half as the Orange used a 13-2 burst to take a 37-21 lead.
State men’s basketball
Hampden-Sydney 72, Bridgewater 59 (Tuesday): Jake Hahn and Ryan Clements scored 22 points apiece as the eighth-seeded Tigers (14-12) ousted the ninth-seeded Eagles (9-17) in the first round of the ODAC tournament. Hahn added 15 rebounds for H-SC, which advances to play top-seeded Randolph-Macon in the quarterfinals at the Salem Civic Center on Friday.
Women’s basketball
Virginia Union 83, Virginia State 43: Shameka McNeill scored 20 points with five steals as the Panthers rolled past the Trojans in the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament in Charlotte, N.C.
Jasmine Carter added 17 points and Peyton Evans 12 for VUU (23-3), which will face Bowie State or Johnson C. Smith in Friday’s semifinals.
The Panthers led 18-4 after the first quarter and never looked back. VUU held VSU to 27.3% shooting and forced the Trojans into 33 turnovers.
Yazmen Hannah led VSU (10-20) with 14 points and five steals.
VCU 48, George Mason 36: Taya Robinson scored 17 points and added six rebounds as the Rams (17-11, 12-3 Atlantic 10) beat the Patriots at home. Nicole Cardano-Hillary led the Patriots (9-19, 3-12) with 22 points. The Patriots struggled from deep, going 1 of 17 on 3-point attempts.
No. 6 Connecticut 105, Cincinnati 58: Former Monacan High standout Megan Walker scored 25 points, and Anna Makurat added 20 as the visiting Huskies dominated the Bearcats in a matchup of the American Athletic Conference’s top two teams.
The Huskies (24-3, 14-0) had already clinched their seventh AAC regular season title. After a sluggish start, they pulled away from Cincinnati (18-9, 9-5), which had won 12 straight home games.
UConn got another encouraging performance from Makurat, a freshman who has scored 18, 17 and 20 points the past three games.
Antoinette Miller scored 17 for Cincinnati, which trailed by as many as 51 points.
UConn led 46-18 at halftime behind Walker, who had 12 points and seven rebounds. Cincinnati shot only 17.5% in the half and got outrebounded 30-15.
Baseball
Old Dominion 6, VCU 3: Ryan Teschko’s eighth-inning double broke a 3-3 tie as the Monarchs (6-1) defeated the Rams (5-3) at The Diamond. Chris Dengler hit a two-run double in the ninth to provide the final margin.
Liam Hibbits, Brandon Henson and Josh Simon drove in runs for VCU.
Men’s lacrosse
Randolph-Macon 18, SUNY Delhi 6: Colin DiSesa (Hanover) scored four unassisted goals and added a helper as the Yellow Jackets (4-0) secured a home win over the Broncos.
Women’s lacrosse
Richmond 13, Virginia 12 (2OT): Lindsey Frank scored with 6 second left in the second overtime to give the host Spiders (5-0) the victory over the Cavaliers (4-1). Fran, Sam Geiersbach and Madison Ostrick scored three goals apiece for UR. Sammy Mueller, Courtlynne Caskin and Olivia Schildmeyer had hat tricks for UVA.
Virginia Tech 20, Cincinnati 5: Paige Petty scored five times, and Emma Crooks and Kayla Frank added four goals apiece as the Hokies (5-1) routed the host Bearcats (0-4).
Mary Washington 17, Randolph-Macon 5: Morgan Shorts and Kayla Sarazin tallied hat tricks as the Eagles (2-1) cruised to a victory over the visiting Yellow Jackets (2-2).
