WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Brandon Childress scored 20 points, and big men Olivier Sarr and Ody Oguama combined for 30 points and 23 rebounds Sunday to lead Wake Forest to an 80-62 victory over Boston College.
The Demon Deacons (9-8, 2-5 ACC) snapped a three-game losing streak. Richmonder Andrien White made back-to-back 3-point shots at the start of the second half as the Deacons pulled away with a 24-4 run after BC, which never led, had tied the game at 28-28.
The cold-shooting Eagles (9-9, 3-4) made only 6 of 29 from 3-point range, including just 2 of 16 in the first half.
Women
No. 4 Connecticut 92, Tulsa 34: Former Monacan High School standout Megan Walker scored 24 points as the Huskies (16-1, 7-0) destroyed the visiting Golden Hurricane (5-13, 0-5) to extend their American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games. Freshman Anna Makurat added a season-high 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield 16 for UConn, which has won all 109 regular-season conference games and all six AAC tournaments since leaving the Big East for the American.
James Madison 87, College of Charleston 53: Freshman Kiki Jefferson piled up 21 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Dukes (13-3, 4-1) romped to a road CAA win over the Cougars (9-8, 2-4). Lexie Barrier added 14 points, Nikki Oppenheimer 12 and Jackie Benitez 11 for James Madison.
Northeastern 61, William & Mary 55: Stella Clark scored 22 points in a home win for the Huskies (8-8, 4-1 CAA). Eva Hodgson led the Tribe (12-5, 3-3) with 19 points, and Sydney Wagner added 13.
