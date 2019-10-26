MANHATTAN, Kan. — Skylar Thompson and Kansas State dealt a big blow to No. 5 Oklahoma’s national-title hopes.
Thompson threw for 213 yards and ran for four touchdowns, the defense did just enough against Heisman Trophy contender Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ prolific offense, and Kansas State held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory Saturday.
It wasn’t certain until Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) tried on onside kick with 1:45 left. The ball caromed downfield and the Sooners recovered, but a review showed one of their players touched it a yard early.
The overturned call allowed new coach Chris Klieman to run out the clock on the Wildcats’ first home win over the Sooners since 1996, and just their third win in Manhattan over a top-10 team.
James Gilbert ran for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Joshua Youngblood also reached the end zone to help the Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) snap the Sooners’ nation-leading 22-game road winning streak.
Hurts threw for 395 yards and a touchdown and ran for 95 yards and three more scores.
No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20: Joe Burrow passed for 321 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score as LSU won a battle of Tigers in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) is off next week before going to No. 1 Alabama on Nov. 9.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 136 yards and touchdown for LSU, which wasn’t able to put away Auburn (6-2, 3-2) until Derrick Dillon recovered an onside kick with 2:31 left.
While LSU’s prolific, up-tempo spread offense was able to roll up 508 yards, scoring proved relatively difficult. LSU entered averaging 50.1 points.
Burrow completed 32 of 42. Ja’Marr Chase caught eight passes for 123 yards.
Auburn’s Bo Nix completed 15 of 35 passes for 157 yards and one late touchdown to Seth Williams. D.J. Williams rushed for 130 yards.
No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 13 Wisconsin 7: J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Chase Young was nearly unblockable with four sacks as the host Buckeyes routed the Badgers (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) in driving rain.
Dobbins slashed Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense for long gains in the second half, including scoring runs of 9 and 14 yards. He outperformed Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor, who could muster only 52 yards rushing against the Buckeyes (8-0, 5-0) after averaging almost 137 per game coming in.
Young tied a school record for sacks in a game, including two strip sacks that led to fumbles recovered each time by linebacker Pete Werner. Justin Fields was harassed and sacked five times but was masterful at extending plays at critical times for the Buckeyes. He finished 12 for 22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score.
No. 6 Penn State 28, Michigan State 7: Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes — three to Pat Freiermuth — and the visiting Nittany Lions had little trouble shutting down the Spartans’ anemic offense.
Clifford’s first touchdown pass to Freiermuth, a 16-yarder, opened the scoring in the first quarter, and those same two players gave Penn State (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) a 13-0 lead with a 19-yard strike in the second. KJ Hamler’s 27-yard TD catch with 1:20 left in the half — plus a successful 2-point conversion — made it 21-0.
The Spartans (4-4, 2-3) wrapped up a dreadful stretch in which they lost to Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State by a combined score of 100-17.
TCU 35, No. 15 Texas 27: Freshman Max Duggan threw two touchdown passes, including a tiebreaking 44-yarder to Jalen Reagor the first play after one of Sam Ehlinger’s career-high four interceptions, as the Horned Frogs upended the visiting Longhorns.
Duggan finished with a career-best 273 yards passing against the Big 12’s worst pass defense and ran for a clinching score late for TCU (4-3, 2-2 Big 12). Duggan led TCU with 72 yards rushing.
Ehlinger’s first three interceptions led to 13 TCU points, and coach Tom Herman of Texas (5-3, 3-2) gave the Horned Frogs three more when he called timeout just before freshman Griffin Kell missed a 52-yard field goal try on the final play of the first half. Kell drilled the second chance.
No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland 10: Rodney Smith ran for 103 yards to become the Gophers’ career leader in all-purpose yards, and Seth Green had two touchdown runs in a win over the visiting Terrapins (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten).
Tanner Morgan was 12 of 21 passing for 138 yards and two touchdowns to help the Gophers (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) reach 8-0 for the first time since 1941, when they won the national championship.
No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0: Nate Stanley passed for 179 yards and a touchdown as the visiting Hawkeyes sent the Wildcats (1-6, 0-5) to their fifth straight loss.
Iowa (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) recorded its second shutout of the season and fourth in two years. Northwestern’s deepest advance into Iowa territory was the 28 late in the third quarter.
No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 0: Zac Thomas had a successful return to his home state, passing for 132 yards and a touchdown to help Appalachian State run its winning streak to 13.
Appalachian State (7-0, 4-0 Sun Belt) put on an overwhelming defensive performance at rain-soaked Ladd-Pebbles Stadium. When the Mountaineers took a 23-0 lead with 3:45 left in the third quarter, South Alabama had not run a play beyond midfield and had gained only 43 yards and one first down on 32 offensive snaps. The Jaguars (1-7, 0-4) were held to a season-low 139 total yards.
Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27: Freshman Spencer Sanders threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys topped the visiting Cyclones (5-3, 3-2 Big 12).
Chuba Hubbard had 116 yards rushing for the Cowboys (5-3, 2-3 Big 12). Malcolm Rodriguez gave Oklahoma State a 34-27 lead with 6:47 to go on an interception he returned 26 yards for a touchdown.
ACC
North Carolina 20, Duke 17: Chazz Surratt picked off Deon Jackson’s trick-play pass at the goal line with 14 seconds left to help the Tar Heels (4-4, 3-2) hold off the visiting Blue Devils.
Duke (4-4, 2-3) pushed from their own 6-yard line inside the UNC 5 on a late-game drive. But Jackson’s attempted jump-pass after a handoff was snagged by Surratt for a game-saving takeaway.
Javonte Williams ran for 111 yards for UNC, leading a ground game that had to carry the load with freshman quarterback Sam Howell under steady pressure and struggling to consistently connect downfield.
Florida State 35, Syracuse 17: Cam Akers ran for 144 yards and tied a school record with four touchdown runs as the Seminoles trounced the visiting Orange.
The junior tailback had his fifth 100-yard rushing game of the season and now has 12 rushing touchdowns in 2019. Akers also took some snaps out of the wildcat formation and completed two passes for 26 yards.
Wisconsin graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook made his second start for FSU (4-4, 3-3). He completed 15 of 26 passes for 196 yards for the Seminoles, who led 35-3 going into the third quarter.
Abdul Adams and Moe Neal had touchdown runs in the fourth quarter for the Syracuse (3-5, 0-4).
Marvin Wilson had two of Florida State’s season-high seven sacks.
Miami 16, Pittsburgh 12: Jarren Williams found K.J. Osborn for a 32-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds left to rally the visiting Hurricanes past the Panthers (5-3, 2-2).
Williams, who entered midway through the fourth quarter for starter N’Kosi Perry, drove the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-3) 62 yards in nine plays, the last a short toss to Osborn that Osborn turned into his fifth touchdown of the season. Pitt’s last-gasp drive ended with a pair of dropped passes, a sack and a wayward throw by Kenny Pickett on fourth down.
