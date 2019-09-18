FCS

WILLIAM & MARY AT EAST CAROLINA

Time: 6 p.m. Where: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium (cap. 50,000), Greenville, N.C.

Online: WatchESPN Records: W&M 2-1; ECU 1-2

Notable: The Tribe play their second game against FBS competition (lost 52-17 at UVA on Sept. 6) and the Pirates play their second game against FCS competition (beat Gardner-Webb 48-9 on Sept. 7). ... ECU’s first-year coach is Mike Houston, who came from JMU with most of his staff. ... W&M leads the FCS with 10 turnovers created and has a turnover margin of plus-7. ... The Pirates are 26-3 all-time against FCS competition.

ROBERT MORRIS AT VMI

Time: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Foster Stadium (cap. 10,000), Lexington

Online: WatchESPN Radio: 990

Records: Robert Morris 0-3; VMI 2-1

Notable: The Keydets are seeking their first three-game winning streak since 2002 after defeating East Tennessee State 31-24 in overtime last week. The win was the Keydets’ first against a Division I opponent in 28 consecutive games. … The last meeting between the two was two seasons ago — the Keydets lost 23-0 amid a winless season.

DIVISION II

J.C. SMITH AT VIRGINIA UNION

Time: 4 p.m. Where: Hovey Field Radio: 1590

Records: Johnson C. Smith 1-1; VUU 1-1

Notable: The Panthers look to rebound after a 28-11 home loss to Lenoir-Rhyne last week. … Tabyus Taylor (Hopewell) had 202 rushing yards with a touchdown and 38 receiving yards with a score. … Khalid Morris has completed 23 of 52 passes for 421 yards and four TDs for the Panthers.

VIRGINIA STATE AT ST. AUGUSTINE’S

Time: 1 p.m. Where: George Williams Athletic Complex, Raleigh, N.C.

Radio: 91.3 Records: VSU 1-1; St. Augustine’s 0-2

Notable: The Trojans defeated UNC Pembroke 35-16 last week. … The two have faced off 16 times, with the Trojans winning 12. … Darius Hagans leads the Trojans with 23 carries for 187 yards and a TD. Cordelral Cook has completed 23 of 41 passes for 286 yards.

DIVISION III

EMORY & HENRY AT RANDOLPH-MACON

Time: 1 p.m. Where: Day Field

Radio: 102.7 Records: R-MC 1-1; Emory & Henry 0-1

Notable: The Yellow Jackets enter their ODAC opener after beating Averett 30-27. In the game, running back Tre Frederick piled up 198 rushing yards and a TD. That put him at 4,316 career rushing yards, a new ODAC record. The Yellow Jackets trailed 27-9 headed into the fourth quarter, but scored 21 unanswered to take the road win.

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY AT SOUTHERN VIRGINIA

Time: 1 p.m.

Where: Lewis C. Everett Stadium, Hampden-Sydney

Radio: 95.7 Records: H-SC 1-1; Southern Virginia 1-0

Notable: The Tigers are coming off a 27-24 overtime victory over Christopher Newport, where a Dillon Costello touchdown catch from Clay Vick sealed the win. … Vick has led the Tigers this season with 563 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

— From staff reports

