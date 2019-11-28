PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Eli Brooks and his Michigan teammates kept rolling off screens, whipping the ball past defenders and burying shots with ease against a flummoxed highly ranked opponent.
“Share the game,” first-year coach Juwan Howard calls it.
The plan is working perfectly, too, for these new-look Wolverines — who took down sixth-ranked North Carolina to give Howard his first marquee win.
Brooks matched his career high with 24 points, and Michigan ran off 19 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Tar Heels 73-64 on Thursday to reach the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Michigan will face No. 8 Gonzaga on Friday in the title game.
Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines (6-0), who led by five early in the second half before exploding.
Cole Anthony had 22 points and seven rebounds for UNC (5-1).
No. 5 Maryland 76, Temple 69: Anthony Cowan Jr. scored five of his career-high 30 points in the final three minutes, helping the Terrapins overcome a slow start in the opening game of the Orlando Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Eric Ayala scored 13 points and Jalen Smith 12 points for Maryland (6-0).
Alani Moore II led Temple (4-1) with 22 points.
No. 8 Gonzaga 73, No. 11 Oregon 72: Drew Timme hit a free throw with 20.6 seconds left in overtime as the Zags secured a spot in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game in Paradise Island, Bahamas.
Filip Petrusev had 22 points and 15 rebounds for Gonzaga (8-0), which blew a 17-point first-half lead. Payton Pritchard finished with 17 points to lead the Ducks (6-1).
No. 16 Memphis 83, N.C. State 78: Boogie Ellis scored 21 points as the Tigers outlasted the Wolfpack in the Barclays Center Classic in New York. Precious Achiuwa added 15 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis (6-1).
Markell Johnson led N.C. State (5-2) with 22 points. Jericole Hellems added 17, and DJ Funderburk had 14.
Wednesday
George Mason 68, New Mexico State 64: Jamal Hartwell II had 17 points as the Patriots took control in the second half to claim the Cayman Islands Classic championship on Wednesday night.
Justin Kier had 13 points for GMU (8-1), and AJ Wilson added 12 points and 14 rebounds.
The teams swapped the lead late until Wilson’s free throw with 2:07 left gave the Patriots the lead for good at 60-59. Jordan Miller followed with a jumper, and Kier added a layup to push George Mason’s advantage to 64-59 with 29 seconds left.
Jabari Rice scored 19 points for the Aggies (4-4).
