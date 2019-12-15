CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Wofford shocked a ranked North Carolina team again, getting 19 points from Trevor Stumpe and riding a 16-0 run in the second half to a 68-64 win over the No. 17 Tar Heels on Sunday.
Storm Murphy added 15 points and Messiah Jones had 13 points for the Terriers (7-4), who went on the road to beat North Carolina for the second time in three years.
Wofford, a 12-point underdog, made four 3-pointers during its decisive spurt, a 6-minute stretch in which the Tar Heels missed 10 consecutive shots.
Garrison Brooks had 17 points and 12 rebounds for North Carolina in its first regular-season game at Carmichael Arena since Jan. 4, 1986.
Brandon Robinson added a career-high 16 points for the Tar Heels, who lost their third straight game. They cut Wofford’s lead to 65-61 with 51.5 seconds remaining but got no closer.
North Carolina (6-4) played without starters Cole Anthony (right knee) and Leaky Black (sprained right foot). The school said treatment plans are being evaluated for Anthony, who is averaging 19.1 points.
Virginia Tech 73, Gardner-Webb 46: Landers Nolley II scored 18 points to lead the Hokies to an easy victory over the Bulldogs in Blacksburg.
Nolley hit 6 of 14 from the field for the Hokies (8-3), who extended their home nonconference winning streak to 31 games. Nolley, who had just one 3-pointer in the previous two games, snapped out of his slump, connecting on five 3-pointers against the Bulldogs.
Nolley’s 3-point barrage sparked a 3-point resurgence for the Hokies, who nailed 13 after hitting just 11 combined in the previous two games.
The Hokies, who never trailed, shot 48% (12 of 25) in the first half in building a 34-24 halftime advantage and then exploded to start the second half. Virginia Tech opened the final 20 minutes with a 16-4 run, pushing a 10-point lead to 50-28 after Nolley’s long jumper from the top of the key with 12:09 remaining.
Nolley also hit two 3-pointers in that span, while G-W made just 1 of its first 12 shots to start the second half.
Jaheam Cornwall led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8) with 14 points. Gardner-Webb shot just 29.1% (16 of 55) in losing its third straight game.
N.C. State 80, UNC Greensboro 77: Markell Johnson hit a running shot from near halfcourt at the buzzer to help the Wolfpack escape an upset by by the host Spartans.
Johnson’s shot came immediately after a tough tying basket from Isaiah Miller with 2.1 seconds left in what turned into a wild finish between in-state programs.
After Miller’s make, N.C. State (8-2) inbounded to Johnson, who launched a shot that dropped cleanly through the net. Johnson finished with 19 points for the Wolfpack, who blew a 13-point second-half.
Miller scored 21 of his 26 points after halftime for the Spartans (8-3).
William & Mary 90, Goucher 30: Nathan Knight had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Tribe romped in Williamsburg.
Andy Van Vliet added 11 points and 13 rebounds for W&M (8-3), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Mehkel Harvey added 10 rebounds as the Tribe pulled in a season-high 66 rebounds. Meanwhile, the Gophers’ 30 points on 22.4 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a William & Mary opponent this season.
