VMI wrestler Neal Richards, a former Matoaca High School standout, was named the Southern Conference male athlete of the year for the 2019-20 school year.
Richards is the first Keydet to earn the honor since former football standout Johnny Mapp in 1954. He also is just the second SoCon wrestler to ever earn the honor.
Richards won the 174-pound title at the SoCon championships as a fifth-year senior. He was named the co-most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.
He qualified for the NCAA championships, but the NCAAs were not held because of the coronavirus pandemic. He won 18 of his final 19 matches and finished 38-7, earning second-team All-America honors. He also won his weight class at the All-Academy Championships. The recent VMI graduate will be commissioned in the U.S. Army.
Richards was a four-time state champion at Matoaca, winning titles at 120, 18, 145 and 152 pounds.
NCAA takes aim at Confederate symbols
Emboldened by the athletes it serves, the NCAA is taking another stand on a social issue.
The NCAA on Friday expanded its policy banning states with prominent Confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events, one day after the Southeastern Conference made a similar declaration aimed at the Mississippi state flag.
The current NCAA ban, in place since 2001, applies to what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as for men’s basketball tournament games.
Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy. The expanded ban — supported by all eight public universities in the state — means that even when sites of NCAA events are determined by performance, as they are in baseball, women’s basketball and softball, Mississippi schools will not be permitted to host.
Mississippi has the last state flag that includes the battle emblem: a red field topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. White supremacists put the symbol on the flag in 1894 during the backlash to black political power that developed during Reconstruction.
The flag has not flown on the campuses of any of the state’s eight public universities in years.
Oklahoma State’s Gundy accused of using slurs
A near-revolt among his players that resulted in an apology by Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, along with a declaration that “black lives matter to me,” thrust the 52-year-old coach into an ongoing national conversation about racial injustice.
Now a former opponent of Gundy’s, when the latter was a senior starting quarterback at Oklahoma State, wants an apology for what he is saying were racial slurs hurled at him during a game in 1989.
Former Colorado linebacker Alfred Williams said Wednesday, according to The Oklahoman, that Gundy twice used a slur during the 1989 game and that he has “at least 20 people who will vouch for what happened that day.”
Williams first made the accusation immediately after the 41-17 win by his visiting Buffaloes, as did another Colorado player.
Gundy, who denied using racial slurs at the time, and Oklahoma State have yet to comment this week on the matter.
Hokies get another 2021 commitment
Virginia Tech landed a verbal commitment on Thursday from three-star athlete Keli Lawson. It was the Hokies second 2021 pledge in as many days.
Lawson, who plays linebacker and wide receiver for Sherando High School in Stephens City, is the team’s third in-state verbal commitment. He’s the No. 36 ranked player in Virginia, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound athlete also had scholarship offers from Liberty, Old Dominion, Toledo and Virginia. The Hokies extended a scholarship offer to Lawson on June 2.
Tech now has 11 verbal commits for the 2021 class and moved back into the top 50 on 247 Sports national team rankings (No. 45). The team’s top ranked player is defensive lineman Tyas Martin, the No. 3 ranked player in Arkansas. Tahj Bullock, a three-star quarterback out of St. Peter’s Prep in New Jersey, verbally committed on Wednesday night.
In other Virginia Tech news:
- Women’s basketball assistant
Britney Anderson
- , the 2002 All-Metro player of the year at Meadowbrook, is leaving the Hokies’ program to become an assistant at Stanford.
