The A-10 on Wednesday night joined a growing group of Division I leagues that is prohibiting spectators from attending conference tournaments in response to the coronavirus.
Starting Thursday, entry to Barclays Center in New York will be restricted to teams, network television, working media, essential personnel, and team affiliated families/guests, according to the A-10.
VCU opens tournament competition Thursday at noon against Massachusetts, and Richmond plays its first game Friday night.
Two A-10 games were held with fans at Barclays Center Wednesday.
“Although this was a difficult decision, it’s imperative that the Atlantic 10 act in the best interest of our student-athletes, teams and member institutions,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said in a league release. “This a very unique and serious situation given the global impact of COVID-19, and as disappointing as this is for our fans and spectators, this decision had to be made.”
Barclays Center, home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, seats 17,732. When the A-10 tournament is held there, a black curtain is drawn in the upper deck, decreasing capacity to 7,833.
VCU and Massachusetts on Thursday will be the first two teams to play in the A-10 tournament without fans, with three more games following later that day. Richmond, which earned the second seed, received byes until Friday's quarterfinals, and will meet Davidson or La Salle Friday night.
Thursday’s games and Friday’s quarterfinals will be televised by NBCSN. Saturday’s semifinal contests will be televised by the CBS Sports Network, and CBS will broadcast Sunday's final, at 1 p.m.
