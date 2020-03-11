20200312_WEB_ATENp01

Atlantic 10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The A-10 on Wednesday night joined a growing group of Division I leagues that is prohibiting spectators from attending conference tournaments in response to the coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, entry to Barclays Center in New York will be restricted to teams, network television, working media, essential personnel, and team affiliated families/guests, according to the A-10.

VCU opens tournament competition Thursday at noon against Massachusetts, and Richmond plays its first game Friday night.

Two A-10 games were held with fans at Barclays Center Wednesday.

“Although this was a difficult decision, it’s imperative that the Atlantic 10 act in the best interest of our student-athletes, teams and member institutions,” A-10 Commissioner Bernadette McGlade said in a league release. “This a very unique and serious situation given the global impact of COVID-19, and as disappointing as this is for our fans and spectators, this decision had to be made.”

Barclays Center, home of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, seats 17,732. When the A-10 tournament is held there, a black curtain is drawn in the upper deck, decreasing capacity to 7,833.

VCU and Massachusetts on Thursday will be the first two teams to play in the A-10 tournament without fans, with three more games following later that day. Richmond, which earned the second seed, received byes until Friday's quarterfinals, and will meet Davidson or La Salle Friday night.

Thursday’s games and Friday’s quarterfinals will be televised by NBCSN. Saturday’s semifinal contests will be televised by the CBS Sports Network, and CBS will broadcast Sunday's final, at 1 p.m.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started