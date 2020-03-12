GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The games will go on, for now.
The Atlantic Coast Conference will continue Thursday with the quarterfinal round of the men's basketball tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, ACC commissioner John Swofford announced in a press conference, noting that the situation is fluid and can change at any moment.
"Right now, we are ready to tip the afternoon session," Swofford said Thursday morning, as Florida State and Clemson lead off a four-game slate, beginning at 12:30 p.m. "We want to provide an opportunity to continue to compete for our players. Our understanding and belief is that’s what they would want."
Amid concerns of the rapid spread of the coronavirus, and in the wake of the NBA suspending its season Wednesday night – along with every major conference announcing fans will not be able to attend conference games, as well as next week's NCAA tournament – questions swirled around one question: Will they cancel college basketball all together?
Thursday morning, Swofford said, not yet. But in the ever-changing world that now involves COVID-19, nothing is certain.
"We try to make the best decisions we can make based on the best information we can get at the time we make those decisions," Swofford said. "And I think we have done that. But with a situation that is as fluid as this one seems to be – on a daily and sometimes hourly basis – that gets to be more challenging.
"We thought going in, once the decision was made to play, we would have the opportunity to complete the tournament. We’ve had to make adjustment. Hopefully we won’t have to make any more adjustments in the next few days, but if we have to, we will.
"That’s the type of situation we’re in."
In an unprecedented move, the ACC, in lockstep with college basketball across the country, announced only essential personnel, media, teams and immediate families would be able to attend games – about 150 people per team.
"It will be under unique circumstances," Swofford said, noting it will be something players, coaches and even the media will remember because of its "unusual reasons."
"[It will be] a tournament that I’ll remember, because I’ve certainly never seen one like this or a situation like this."
"This will sober you up," he said.
Health and government across the country have been advocating for the postponement or cancellation of any events where large groups of people gather. Parades, concerts, professional games and leagues have taken heed. Colleges and universities have moved to online classes for the rest of the semester.
The Atlantic 10, where VCU and the University of Richmond compete, will also hold their tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y., in front of an empty arena.
In the commonwealth, the Virginia High School League will hold its state championships at VCU’s Siegel Center this weekend in front of only immediate family members, essential tournament staff and media.
Swofford said the ACC will be making decisions on its spring sports and other ACC championships "quickly."
"We haven't talked about cancelling the [spring] season," Swofford said, noting, again, that thing can change. "That's one foggy crystal ball."
