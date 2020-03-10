The Atlantic Coast Conference plans to hold its men's basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C., this week as scheduled, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon, hours before tipoff of its first games.
Shortly after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state emergency for coronavirus, urging people over the age of 65 and anyone with a high-risk medical condition to avoid large gatherings, the ACC put out its statement, saying it has been working closely with local and state health officials.
"We will continue to take precautionary measures and follow the guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," the ACC's statement said. "In addition, the league and the Greensboro Coliseum are taking additional proactive measures to provide a safe and clean environment for its institutions and fans."
Those measures, according to the ACC, include: cleaning and sanitizing common areas, restrooms, concessions stands, media and team areas; as well as increasing hand-sanitizer stations throughout fan and open gathering areas. Plenty of CDC signage and information will also be visible, while EMS personnel will be on hand, according to the conference.
"This is a critical moment in the growing outbreak of COVID-19 in North Carolina, when such (preventive) measures can potentially impact the spread of the disease," state health department Secretary Mandy Cohen said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, seven North Carolina residents have tested positive for COVID-19 (the official name of the coronavirus), with six of them being from Wake County, which includes the state's capitol Raleigh, which is about 75 miles east of Greensboro.
Another safety precaution involves postgame media interviews and availability. Those will take place in the Odeon Theatre instead of locker rooms, with additional player availability to take place in "secured areas designated by the league office.”
No. 12-seeded Wake Forest opens up ACC tournament play vs. No. 13 Pitt in the first game Tuesday afternoon at the Greensboro Coliseum. No. 11 Virginia Tech will play 14th-seed North Carolina in the nightcap.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thank god! People live your lives and follow universal precautions. The Democratic Party and liberal media is driving us nuts
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.