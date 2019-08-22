Seven-time Major League Baseball All-Star and former Ferrum College standout Billy Wagner was selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame’ on Thursday, along with seven others.
Others to be honored include Mike Martin, Mark Kotsay, Dave Chalk, Andre Dawson, Wally Hood, Lloyd Simmons and Dennis Poppe. The induction ceremony will be held, in conjunction with the College Baseball Night of Champions, Nov. 1-2 in Baton Rouge, La.
Wagner, who attended Tazewell High School, played three years at Ferrum, finishing with a 17-3 record and 1.63 career ERA. He struck out 327 batters in just 182 innings — his rate of 19.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a sophomore in 1992 was an NCAA record, and it remains the best ever at the Division III level.
Wagner was selected in the first round of the MLB draft by the Houston Astros in 1993, and he made his Astros debut in 1995. He went on to pitch for 16 years for the Phillies, Mets, Red Sox and Braves, compiling 422 saves — good for sixth all-time — and 1,196 strikeouts to go along with a 2.31 ERA.
In the most recent Baseball of Hall of Fame balloting, he garnered 16.7% of the vote in his fourth year, which is enough to keep him on next year’s ballot. He currently coaches high school baseball at The Miller School in Charlottesville.
