Benedictine graduate Patrick Beilein on Thursday resigned from his position as Niagara University’s basketball coach for personal reasons that he chose not to explain.
"Personal reasons I can no longer take lightly have led me to step away from my dream job," said a statement released by Beilein. "Going forward, I must give singular focus to dealing with these issues, so that I can become the man that I strive to be. In time, it is my hope that I can be more open about my ongoing circumstances, but in the meantime, I thank you all for respecting my family’s need for privacy and for all of your continued support.”
Beilein, 36, was hired in March by Niagara Director of Athletics Simon Gray, a graduate of the University of Richmond and a Spiders’ athletic-department employee 2001-05. At UR, Beilein’s father, John, coached 1997-2002. John Beilein is in his first season as Cleveland Cavaliers coach.
John Beilein tweeted Thursday, "Kathleen and I love our son, Patrick. We will assist him in every way so he can focus 100% on his personal issues. We believe that with a lot of hard work, he can do it. Thanks for respecting the privacy that Patrick and his family need at this time."
Patrick Beilein spent the previous four seasons as the coach at Division II Le Moyne, which he led to three NCAA tournaments and a 77-41 record. Beilein was a second-team All-Metro selection in 2002 as a 6-foot-4 Benedictine guard known for his perimeter shooting. He orally committed to Richmond that year, during John Beilein's fifth and final season as Spiders coach.
When John Beilein moved to West Virginia for the 2002-03 season, Patrick became a Mountaineer. At WVU during 2002-06, he scored 1,001 points and made 242 3-pointers.
Beilein played professionally in Europe and then started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Michigan, where his father took over the program in 2007. Patrick Beilein then worked on the Dartmouth staff, as director of basketball operations at Bradley, as head coach at Division II West Virginia Wesleyan, and as a player-development/video analyst assistant with the Utah Jazz.
Niagara named Greg Paulus interim coach. Paulus, a former Duke guard, joined the Purple Eagles staff in May as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
