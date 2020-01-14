Weather Alert

...A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT CHESTERFIELD...CUMBERLAND...NORTHERN PRINCE GEORGE...CHARLES CITY... SOUTHERN NEW KENT...SOUTHERN HENRICO...AMELIA AND POWHATAN COUNTIES...THE CITY OF RICHMOND...THE CITY OF COLONIAL HEIGHTS...THE CITY OF HOPEWELL AND THE NORTHERN CITY OF PETERSBURG... AT 320 AM EST, RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS AND HEAVY RAIN WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BURROWSVILLE TO NEAR SHEPPARDS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... RICHMOND, PETERSBURG, POWHATAN, HOPEWELL, COLONIAL HEIGHTS, CUMBERLAND, CHARLES CITY, MOSELEY, CHESTER, FORT LEE, UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND, VIRGINIA STATE UNIVERSITY, VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY, AMELIA COURTHOUSE, DOWNTOWN RICHMOND, BON AIR, ROXBURY, TUCKAHOE, HIGHLAND SPRINGS AND PRINCE GEORGE. MOTORISTS SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION IN THE VICINITY OF THESE STORMS. BE PREPARED FOR RAPID CHANGES IN WEATHER AND ROAD CONDITIONS. HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE PONDING OF WATER ON ROADS, AND POSSIBLE MINOR FLOODING OF DITCHES AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS.