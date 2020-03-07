You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony(5) celebrates team's win over The College of New Jersey during the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
For most of the first 30 minutes, The College of New Jersey, with deadly accurate 3-point shooting, was able to run with – and at times ahead of – Randolph-Macon in their second-round game of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament at Crenshaw Gymnasium Saturday.
But the Yellow Jackets found ways to shut down the Lions’ opportunities from the perimeter and once they regained the lead for good with a 3-pointer of their own with 14:15 left, they began to pull away for an 85-71 victory.
Randolph-Macon (28-2) will next face the winner of the Yeshiva vs. Penn State-Harrisonburg game in the Round of 16 on March 14.
“It’s been exciting to play another 40 minutes with this group,” said Randolph-Macon head men’s basketball coach Josh Merkel. “It’s a special group. It’s been a fun journey.”
Merkel credited the players with devising the bulk of the adjustments that helped them get ahead of the Lions.
“These guys have been extremely player driven. I think that’s the most talk I’ve heard in the locker room at halftime,” Merkel said. “As coaches, we let them go another minute instead of coming in at the 10-minute mark. … They were still talking about things that they could do better. Buzz [Anthony] challenged the group at halftime: ‘We know that our defense is better and more capable.’ ”
1 of 9
The College of New Jersey's Ryan Jensen(32) and Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg(24) compete for the rebound during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's Korey Turner(1) shoots against The College of New Jersey's Tommy Egan (23) during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg(24), left, and The College of New Jersey's Randall Walko (24) compete for a loose ball during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony(5) shoots against The College of New Jersey's Anthony DiCaro(14) during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory(10) shoots against The College of New Jersey's Mike Walley(33) during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony(5) celebrates team's win over The College of New Jersey during the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's young fans greet players after winning over The College of New Jersey during the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's head coach Josh Merkel gives a direction to players during the second half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory(10) goes for a dunk against The College of New Jersey's P.J. Ringel (5) during the second half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
PHOTOS: Randolph-Macon won over The College of New Jersey as 85, 71 at the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game
1 of 9
The College of New Jersey's Ryan Jensen(32) and Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg(24) compete for the rebound during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's Korey Turner(1) shoots against The College of New Jersey's Tommy Egan (23) during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's David Funderburg(24), left, and The College of New Jersey's Randall Walko (24) compete for a loose ball during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony(5) shoots against The College of New Jersey's Anthony DiCaro(14) during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory(10) shoots against The College of New Jersey's Mike Walley(33) during the first half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's Buzz Anthony(5) celebrates team's win over The College of New Jersey during the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's young fans greet players after winning over The College of New Jersey during the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's head coach Josh Merkel gives a direction to players during the second half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Randolph-Macon's Miles Mallory(10) goes for a dunk against The College of New Jersey's P.J. Ringel (5) during the second half of the second-round NCAA Division III tournament basketball game at Randolph-Macon in Ashland, Va., on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD
Anthony, a junior guard, did more than challenge his teammates. He hit the 3-pointer that put the Yellow Jackets ahead for good – with three Lions guarding him. He finished with a double-double: 25 points and 13 assists. Freshman forward Miles Mallory finished with 19, seven rebounds and three blocks, and Ian Robertson finished with 17 points and five rebounds.
The College of New Jersey (20-9) was led by senior guard Randall Walko with 23 points and seven rebounds. Junior forward Travis Jocelyn finished with 14 points and senior forward Ryan Jensen had 13 points and seven rebounds. Walko and Jensen had four 3-pointers apiece as the Lions converted 14-of-25 opportunities from beyond the arc.
Merkel made some minor tweaks to the defense, like putting Mallory on duty guarding TCNJ junior guard P.J. Ringel, but still the Yellow Jacket players took the lead.
“We kept trusting what we were doing,” Anthony said. “They were shooting it good, but we knew it was going to keep going in for 40 minutes – at least we hoped. So we were doing everything we could, then we kind of found something that we liked and kept going to it. … As the game goes on, it’s just finding out things, where we can attack, what we can do.”
Merkel credited Anthony with being the main coach on the court. But with him drawing so much of the opposing attention on defense, Anthony made it easier for other players to find their niche.
“I just know that I have good players on the court with me. They draw so much attention that eventually [the defense] is going to lose me,” Robertson said. “It’s really easy playing with [Anthony]. Everyone’s staring at him and losing me, so I just try to move and get open and knock them down.”
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article
You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.