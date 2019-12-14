ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a stellar matchup of senior point guards, Payton Pritchard prevailed in the end.
Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime, and No. 10 Oregon outlasted No. 5 Michigan 71-70 in overtime Saturday. With the game on the line, Pritchard repeatedly drove past Michigan’s Zavier Simpson, and although Simpson had eight points and 11 assists, the Wolverines lost their second straight game.
Oregon (8-2) built a 16-point lead in the first half, then had to withstand an extended Michigan charge. Anthony Mathis nearly won it for the Ducks with a long 3-pointer at the end of regulation, but a replay showed he released the shot just after the clock ran out.
Simpson’s calling card has been his defense during his Michigan career, but the Wolverines (8-3) had no answer for Pritchard late. He scored 13 of Oregon’s points in a row at the end of regulation and the start of overtime.
No. 13 Memphis 51, No. 19 Tennessee 47: Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put the Tigers ahead for good, and they outlasted the Volunteers to end Tennessee’s 31-game home winning streak.
Tyler Harris scored 11 points and Baugh added 10 for Memphis (9-1), which found a way to win despite scoring just five points in the game’s first 12 minutes. Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 for Tennessee (7-2).
Wake Forest 80, No. 23 Xavier 78: Chaundee Brown scored 26 points, Brandon Childress added 22 and the Demon Deacons beat the visiting Musketeers.
Xavier (9-2), which trailed the entire second half, had a chance to win in the final seconds, but Quentin Goodin’s 3-point attempt bounced off the rim as time expired.
Wake Forest (6-5) led by 13 points in the second half. But Childress missed the first of two free throw attempts to give the Musketeers a final shot for a win.
No. 12 Auburn 67, St. Louis 61: J’ Von McCormick scored 20 points, freshman Isaac Okoro added 12 and the Tigers improved to 9-0, beating the Billikens in the Mike Slive Invitational at Legacy Arena.
Javonte Perkins led Saint Louis (8-2) with 16 points and Jordan Goodwin added 15.
Rutgers 68, No. 22 Seton Hall 48: Pirates star Myles Powell sat out the second half with a concussion, and the Scarlet Knights’ Ron Harper Jr. had 18 points and six rebounds to help host Rutgers (8-3) beat Seton Hall (6-4) in the Garden State Hardwood Classic.
No. 20 Villanova 78, Delaware 70: Jermaine Samuels scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and the Wildcats (8-2) won their season-high fourth straight game by getting double-digit performances by five players to hold off the Blue Hens (9-2) in the Never Forget Tribute Classic.
No. 1 Louisville 99, Eastern Kentucky 67: Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and the Cardinals shot 63% in both halves to blow out the Colonels.
After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic, Louisville (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 34 of 54 from the field, including 9 of 19 from long range.
Enoch made his first seven attempts and grabbed six rebounds as Louisville controlled the Colonels (3-7) 35-24 on the boards.
No. 18 Butler 66, Southern 41: Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead the Bulldogs to a romp over the Jaguars (3-8). Also in double figures for Butler (10-1) were Sean McDermott with 11 points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting and Khalif Battle with 10. Twelve Bulldogs played and 11 scored.
No. 16 Michigan State 72, Oakland 49: With a 23-point victory at Little Caesars Arena, Tom Izzo and Michigan State (7-3) are now 18-0 against Greg Kampe’s Oakland (5-6), with all 18 games coming in the last 21 years.
Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists but was the only Spartan to reach double figures. Xavier Tillman added nine points and 13 rebounds.
No. 2 Kansas 98, UMKC 57: Sophomore forward David McCormack scored a career-high 28 in fewer than 17 minutes on the floor, Devon Dotson added 18 points, and the second-ranked Jayhawks (9-1) breezed to a win over the Roos (5-7) at the Sprint Center.
No. 8 Kentucky 67, Georgia Tech 53: Ashton Hagans scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats to a comfortable win over the Yellow Jackets.
Kentucky (8-1) won their sixth straight game. Moses Wright led Georgia Tech (4-4) with 13 points.
No. 14 Dayton 78, Drake 47: Ibi Watson scored a season-high 20 points and led a first-half run that put the Flyers in control, and Dayton pulled away to a lopsided win over the Bulldogs.
Dayton (8-1) took the court with its highest ranking in a dozen years but trailed midway through the first half before Watson scored seven straight points to change the momentum.
Drake (8-3) couldn’t handle the Flyers’ versatile offense — Dayton came in averaging 87.4 points per game, second best in Division I.
State men
Duquesne 71, Radford 49: Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift the Dukes to a win over the Highlanders in Akron, Ohio.
Tavian Dunn-Martin had 12 points for Duquesne (9-0). Michael Hughes added 11 points and three blocks. Leroy Butts IV had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (3-6).
Illinois 69, Old Dominion 55: Alan Griffin scored 15 points off the bench to lead the host Fighting Illini (8-3) past the slumping Monarchs (3-8).
Anthony Oliver II led ODU with 17 points.
Virginia Union 63, Winston-Salem State 59: The Panthers enjoyed a combined 20 points off the bench from Tyriek Railey and Charles Tart III (Varina) as they weathered a second-half push by the Rams.
Robert Colon collected 10 of his 16 points for W-SS (4-5, 2-3 CIAA) in the second half as his team outscored the VUU (7-4, 3-0) 31-24.
Depth carried the home team to victory, as Virginia Union’s bench put up 16 points after halftime, compared to Winston-Salem State’s 7.
Hampden-Sydney 81, Southern Virginia 67: Junior Jake Hahn collected a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds as he led the Tigers to their third consecutive win. The double-double was Hahn’s fifth of the season.
The visiting Knights (1-11) spent much of the first half with the lead, but the Tigers (4-5) chipped away at their opponent’s lead in the final two minutes to go into intermission with a 36-32 lead.
H-SC gained more momentum through the second half, shooting 58.6% from the field, led by Jack Wyatt’s 13 points. Wyatt (Collegiate) finished the night with a total of 23.
State women
Virginia Union 51, Winston-Salem 36: Peyton Evans led the Panthers with a career-high 14 points against the visiting Rams. Evans, a senior guard, went 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Winston-Salem State (5-6, 2-4 CIAA) ended the first quarter with a 13-12 lead after Teara Johnson capitalized on a fast break opportunity, but its production was kept in the single digits through the following three quarters.
The Rams shot just 17.65% after intermission, allowing the Panthers (7-1, 3-0) to cruise to an easy win.
