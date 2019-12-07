LEXINGTON — Travis Evee, a true freshman, scored 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting from 3-point range as VMI beat Stetson 88-61 on Saturday.
Evee, who came off the bench, was 6 of 10 overall and led the Keydets (4-7), who shot 47.4% from 3-point range.
Kamdyn Curfman had 14 points for VMI, Myles Lewis scored 12 and Louis Tang 11.
Rob Perry had 19 points for the Hatters (5-6) and Wheza Panzo added 11 points.
Morgan State 73, Longwood 65: Stanley Davis had 18 points and six rebounds as the Bears defeated the Lancers at home to halt a five-game losing streak.
Sherwyn Devonish had 16 points and six rebounds for Morgan State (4-7). Lagio Grantsaan added 13 points.
Jaylon Wilson had 15 points for the Lancers (4-6), who have now lost five games in a row. DeShaun Wade added 13 points.
UNC Greensboro 60, Radford 58: Isaiah Miller had a career-high 27 points as the Spartans edged the Highlanders.
UNC Greensboro took the lead for good with six minutes left in the first half and led 60-53 when Angelo Allegri made a 3-pointer with 2:41 remaining. Carlik Jones missed a desperation 3-pointer for Radford to end it.
Kyrin Galloway had 12 points for UNC Greensboro (8-2), which earned its fifth consecutive win. James Dickey added eight rebounds.
Jones had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Highlanders (3-5). Donald Hicks added seven rebounds.
Randolph-Macon 79, Christopher Newport 62: The Yellow Jackets were led by Miles Mallory, who scored 21 points in their win over the Captains.
Buzz Antony scored 18 points for the Yellow Jackets (9-0) and Terry Woods added 10.
The Yellow Jackets shot 52.5% from the field compared to the Captains’ (7-3) 40%.
Hampton 64, Norfolk State 53: Ben Stanley had 22 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Pirates to a home victory.
Greg Heckstall had 14 points for Hampton (4-6), which broke its five-game losing streak.
Steven Whitley scored a season-high 20 points and had six rebounds for the Spartans (3-8), whose losing streak stretched to seven games.
Hampden-Sydney 78, Shenandoah 73: Ryan Clements led the way for the Tigers with 19 points in their victory over the Hornets.
Jack Wyatt scored 17 points for the Tigers (3-5, 1-1 ODAC) and Kevin Quinn scored 16. Jake Hahn added 15 points and Tyler Thomas had 10.
The Hornets (3-4, 1-1) shot just 37.5% from the field. The Tigers connected on 47.7% of their shots.
Top 25 men
No. 18 Baylor 63, No. 12 Arizona 58: MaCio Teague scored 19 points, Freddie Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and the Bears handed the Wildcats their first loss.
Admission was free at Baylor’s campus arena because the Bears were playing Oklahoma in the Big 12 football championship game, which started about the same time 100 miles north of Waco at the home of the Dallas Cowboys.
It was supposed to be the first true road game for the Wildcats (9-1), but their fans might have outnumbered the Baylor (7-1) contingent. They loudly chanted “U of A” before the Baylor introductions but had a hard time getting into the game early, with Arizona giving up a 15-0 run and shooting 33 percent in the first half.
Women
Christopher Newport 95, Randolph Macon 87 (OT): The Captains edged out the Yellow Jackets in an overtime thriller.
Michal Ross and Becca Arrington both scored 18 points for the Yellow Jackets (2-6). Kelly Williams added 16.
The Yellow Jackets ultimately couldn’t contain Sondra Fan and Natalie Terwilliger, who each scored 27 for the Captains (7-3).
Salem 92, Virginia State 86: The Trojans were outscored by 12 in the second half of their loss to the Tigers.
Natalia Leaks scored a team-high 15 points for the Trojans (5-5) and Bianca White added 14. Yazmen Hannah scored 11 of her own and Vaciseva Draunidalo added 10 more.
The Tigers (2-6) hit 11 3-pointers, while the Trojans only made four.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.