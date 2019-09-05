It was an uninspired opening week for our panel, as we all went 2-2, missing on Virginia Tech’s loss to Boston College and failing to hit any of our upset picks.

If there’s going to be any separation this week, it will have to come in the upsets, because we all agree that Virginia, Virginia Tech and Clemson will be winners in Week 2.

Each week, Ron Counts, Virginia beat writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and Michael Niziolek, Virginia Tech beat writer for the Roanoke Times, will join me in predicting the outcomes for the Cavaliers, Hokies and other key ACC games. And, to keep things interesting and create some divide in the standings, we’ll throw in weekly upset picks as well.

Here are this week’s predictions:

William & Mary coach Mike London went 27-46 as head coach of the Cavaliers from 2010-15, leading them to a bowl game in 2011. Six current UVA players remain from the 2015 roster, London’s last year at Virginia.

William & Mary at Virginia, Friday, 8 p.m., Scott Stadium

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (2-2): It wasn’t that long ago that Bronco Mendenhall dropped his first game as UVA coach to an FCS opponent. That was Richmond in 2016. The Cavaliers have come a long way since then. William & Mary’s mobile quarterback should give the Virginia defense a bit of a workout, and the added emotion of Mike London’s return to Scott Stadium will lend some drama, but the game itself shouldn’t be too competitive.

PICK: Virginia 38, William & Mary 13

Ron Counts, Charlottesville Daily Progress (2-2): The question isn’t really if Virginia will win but how long the starters remain on the field? If the Cavaliers’ defense looks anything like it did last weekend, the Tribe is going to have a long night, especially with a freshman at quarterback. Virginia wins running away, and the fans get their first look at freshman running back Mike Hollins.

PICK: Virginia 48, William & Mary 14

Michael Niziolek, Roanoke Times (2-2): Don't look for Virginia to take a step back after exorcising some demons on the road at Pittsburgh in Week 1. Quarterback Bryce Perkins should run wild early before getting a breather in the team's home opener.

PICK: Virginia 49, William and Mary 14

Virginia Tech Old Dominion Football

Old Dominion's Jeremy Cox runs for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the second half of Saturday's 49-35 upset by by the Monarchs in Norfolk.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m., Saturday, Lane Stadium

Barber: A year ago, Old Dominion stunned Virginia Tech in Norfolk for the biggest win in the Monarchs’ program history. ODU isn’t the same team this year and neither is Tech. Old Dominion lost three NFL-level wide receivers and its adapting to a new defensive scheme. The Hokies brought back most of last year’s defense and – with it – the fire to avenge the embarrassing upset loss to the Monarchs. Plus, this Tech team is just hungry for a win – any win – after opening the season with a loss at Boston College.

PICK: Virginia Tech 34, Old Dominion 17

Counts: Old Dominion’s wins last season weren't a fluke. The Monarchs just had a stacked offense and the Hokies didn’t see it coming. Neither is true this year. Especially coming off a loss, the Hokies are going to play with a little more fire and Ryan Willis is going to have another big day through the air. The question is, can Virginia Tech get something out of the running game?

PICK: Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 17

Niziolek: Virginia Tech's offensive firepower should be enough to overwhelm ODU. The Monarchs could score some points, but expect the Hokies to pull away behind some big plays. This will be a crucial test for Ryan Willis after struggling with four turnovers in Week 1.

PICK: Virginia Tech 45, Old Dominion 20

Miami-UNC pivotal division matchup in Week 2 of ACC slate

Clemson's Travis Etienne runs down the sideline for a 90-yard touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Clemson, S.C.

Texas A&M at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Memorial Stadium

Barber: A year ago, A&M gave Clemson one of its toughest tests. If that wasn’t the Tigers’ most competitive game, then it was the win over Syracuse. Clemson actually plays at Syracuse next week – but it’s unlikely it’d overlook the Aggies. The Tigers’ offense, led by Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, may be even more potent this year, and the defense doesn’t appear to be as dented as one might have thought after losing four defensive linemen to the NFL.

PICK: Clemson 41, Texas A&M 20

Counts: As dominant as Clemson looked in the opener, the Tigers aren’t guaranteed to escape this one unscathed. Kellen Mond has the Aggies offense clicking, and don’t forget that Texas A&M gave Clemson all it could handle last season in College Station. That being said, Clemson’s athletes are just on a different level. It’s close again, but I think the Tigers escape for the second year in a row.

PICK: Clemson 34, Texas A&M 31

Niziolek: Texas A&M almost upended Clemson in Week 2 last year, but there are two key differences in 2019 — Trevor Lawrence will get all the snaps under center and the game won't be in College Station. The Aggies might stick around for a quarter, but this one won't be close.

PICK: Clemson 49, Texas A&M 21

Syracuse defense purring; offense needs a jolt

Syracuse running back Moe Neal breaks free to score a touchdown during the second half against Liberty in an NCAA college football game in Lynchburg, Va. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019./Danville Register & Bee via AP)

Upset of the week

Barber: Why don’t people believe in Syracuse? Dino Babers' program is the real deal. Winning on the road at Maryland should reinforce that. The Orange are 2-point underdogs against former Tech quarterback Josh Jackson and Maryland. Sure the Terrapins are at home and are coming off a 79-0 win in their opener, but, come on, that was against Howard.

PICK: Syracuse 38, Maryland 31

Counts: USC is playing without quarterback JT Daniels for the foreseeable future, but the Trojans are back in the habit of putting of video game numbers and freshman Kedon Slovis is going to lead an emotional team to a big win over Stanford.

PICK: USC 24, Stanford 20

Niziolek: Purdue lost the opener 34-31 to a Nevada team that beat Vanderbilt by more than 30 points last year. Vanderbilt heads into its showdown with the Boilermakers as a touchdown underdog. The Commodores will lean on running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who rushed for 1,244 yards (7.9 yards per carry) last season, to help them score an upset.

PICK: Vanderbilt 24, Purdue 14

