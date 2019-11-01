Virginia Tech plays its final non-conference game, traveling to South Bend to take on Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Virginia plays a crucial ACC Coastal contest in Chapel Hill against North Carolina. The Hokies game has more national appeal, but it’s the Cavaliers' matchup that will go a long way to determining how the rest of this season plays out.
Each week Bennett Conlin, the new Virginia beat writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and Michael Niziolek, the Virginia Tech beat writer for the Roanoke Times, will join me in predicting the outcomes for the Cavaliers, Hokies and other key ACC games. And, to keep things interesting and create some divide in the standings, we’ll throw in weekly upset picks, as well.
And yes, a quick shout-out to my alma mater, Rutgers, for giving me a win the upset category with its victory over Liberty last weekend.
Here are this week’s predictions:
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Notre Dame Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (22-14): Notre Dame figures to play with plenty of fire after getting absolutely pantsed by Michigan the last time out, especially that Fighting Irish defensive line. That’s the same group that completely dominated UVA a few weeks ago. I expect that type of game against Virginia Tech. That, coupled with a few big plays from the Irish offense against a Hokies’ defense that still struggles giving up chunk yardage plays, should be enough to blow this game open in the second half.
PICK: Notre Dame 45, Virginia Tech 20
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (21-15): The Fighting Irish were embarrassed at Michigan last weekend. They’re going to be angry this week, and Brian Kelly’s squad will want to make amends for that horrid loss. Virginia Tech had a bye week, but one week isn’t enough to fix its flaws enough to contend on the road against a top-20 team.
PICK: Notre Dame 31, Virginia Tech 13
Michael Niziolek, The Roanoke Times (21-15): The spread, 17 1/2 points, seems high for this one if Hendon Hooker is healthy, and all signs point to that being the case. Tech would need a much more focused defensive performance to pull off an upset than it has managed this season. Notre Dame is certainly beatable — as it showed with a stinker of a performance against Michigan — but it's hard to imagine the Fighting Irish playing that bad in back-to-back games.
PICK: Notre Dame 34, Virginia Tech 21
Virginia at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Kenan Stadium
Barber: Who knows? I could let my dog pick this game and have the same 50-50 shot of getting it right. The Tar Heels have to be emotionally drained after following up the six-overtime loss at Virginia Tech with a thrilling win over rival Duke. North Carolina’s defense has been solid and the offense explosive, but Virginia’s defense should be the best group on the field Saturday. The question in this one is what will the Cavaliers get from their offense, which has been inconsistent at best. My guess is UVA and offensive coordinator Robert Anae turn the offense over to Bryce Perkins and his rushing ability, and that should be enough to get them through in this one.
PICK: Virginia 24, North Carolina 21
Conlin: The Cavaliers’ offense struggled on the road again in a 28-21 loss to Louisville. They’re struggling to run the football, and Bryce Perkins suffered a minor knee injury against Louisville. Perkins being banged up only makes rushing the football harder. North Carolina, on the other hand, narrowly defeated Duke and its offense looks solid under true freshman quarterback Sam Howell’s watch. UNC seems like the smart pick here, but picking smart in the ACC Coastal never ends well.
PICK: Virginia 24, North Carolina 20
Niziolek: Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins just can't seem to get going. The team's struggles up front this season are a big reason why. The Cavaliers have allowed 26 sacks this season (ranked No. 119 out of 130 FBS teams). Without Perkins making plays, Virginia looks pretty ordinary.
PICK: North Carolina 24, Virginia 17
North Carolina State at Wake Forest, Noon, BB&T Field
Barber: Man, I just can’t get on board with Wake Forest yet. I know I should be. The Deacons are 6-1 and Dave Clawson has done an outstanding job building up his program. But games are predicted based on feelings and this just feels like a game North Carolina State wins, doesn’t it? A year ago, State was ranked in the Top 15 and Wake handed it the loss. The year before that, the Wolfpack was in the Top 20 when Wake beat it. North Carolina State gets its payback this time.
PICK: North Carolina State 27, Wake Forest 24
Conlin: Wake Forest seems overrated, but the Demon Deacons keep winning. That won’t change this week as they welcome a weak N.C. State squad to town. The Demon Deacons have too much offensive firepower for the Wolfpack to keep up.
Pick: Wake Forest 38, North Carolina State 24
Niziolek: N.C. State is changing quarterbacks for a third time this season. Redshirt freshman Devin Leary, a former four-star recruit, is getting his first career start coming out of a bye week after a disappointing 45-24 loss to Boston College. Leary threw three touchdowns after coming into the game in the second quarter. It will be hard for Leary to keep pace with a Wake Forest offense averaging 37 points per game this season.
PICK: Wake Forest 42, North Carolina State 21
Upset of the week:
Barber: So many home dogs to choose from this week. Washington over Utah and Kansas to top Kansas State are super intriguing. Off the beaten path, Central Michigan could certainly top Northern Illinois. But the best game of the day should produce my upset of the week. It’s a Top 10 meeting when Georgia visits Florida, and the Bulldogs go into the game as a touchdown (or more in some places) favorite. Florida’s defense is way too good for that.
PICK: Florida 24, Georgia 20
Conlin: My upset picks have become a scar on my family’s name. Not only have I failed to land a correct upset pick, I’m 0-4 with my teams losing by a combined 105 points. I’m embarrassed. If you’re a gambler, bet the exact opposite of my picks and you’ll be rich in a matter of weeks. I like USC to upset Oregon this week because I think the Trojans are underrated nationally and very good at home. With my recent success, they’ll lose by about 25 this weekend.
PICK: USC 42, Oregon 38
Niziolek: It's hard to predict anything in the ACC beyond Clemson rolling through the conference, but Boston College is coming off its best game of the season and Syracuse's run defense just gave up 241 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground to Florida State. A.J. Dillon, who has already surpassed 1,000 yards, should be in line for a big day.
PICK: Boston College 38, Syracuse 28
