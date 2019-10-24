Virginia Tech essentially played two games worth of football in its six-overtime win over North Carolina last week, so it’s fitting that the Hokies are off this week. Virginia hopes to keep its momentum rolling when it travels to Louisville, while Miami at Pittsburgh and Duke at North Carolina are games that could help shape the ACC Coastal Division standings behind the Cavaliers.
Each week Bennett Conlin, the new Virginia beat writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and Michael Niziolek, the Virginia Tech beat writer for the Roanoke Times, will join me in predicting the outcomes for the Cavaliers, Hokies and other key ACC games. And, to keep things interesting and create some divide in the standings, we’ll throw in weekly upset picks, as well.
Our standings are as tight as the Coastal Division, with successful upset picks making the difference.
Here are this week’s predictions:
Virginia at Louisville, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Cardinal Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (21-11): Louisville’s run game will test Virginia and its explosive passing game figures to challenge the new-look, Bryce Hall-less secondary. The ‘Hoos feel that Javian Hawkins is the best running back they will have faced this season, no small compliment considering the win over Florida State and Cam Akers. Virginia’s offensive line improved and it is running Bryce Perkins more. That should be just enough to trot home from Louisville with a win.
PICK: Virginia 31, Louisville 28
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (20-12): Reading too much into each individual ACC game can be troublesome. Virginia Tech looked abysmal against Duke earlier this season, but the Hokies appear to have turned it around. Duke just got blown out by Virginia after looking fantastic a few weeks back. Louisville beat Wake Forest 62-59 before getting demolished by Clemson. Heck, Georgia Tech just beat Miami. Using a big picture perspective, the Cardinals are a solid team despite last week’s loss. I’m not putting too much stock into Virginia’s win over Duke, as the Blue Devils executed horribly. Virginia is still the better team, but this won’t be a blowout.
PICK: Virginia 35, Louisville 28
Michael Niziolek, Roanoke Times (19-3): Louisville has played better than expected under first-year coach Scott Satterfield, but the Cardinals still aren't a very good defensive team. They are giving up 455 yards per game and 33 points per game this season (No. 111 in FBS). Virginia continues to struggle with turnovers and its red zone offense, but Louisville isn't a strong enough team to take advantage.
PICK: Virginia 42, Louisville 24
Miami at Pittsburgh, noon, Saturday, Heinz Field
Barber: Pittsburgh has won four straight, including its upset of then-No. 15 Central Florida, and can keep pace with UVA atop the Coastal standings with a win over the division’s most inconsistent team. Miami is fully capable of going to Pittsburgh and winning by three scores, but they’re equally as likely not to show up in this one. The question will be, can the Panthers’ offense score enough against the Hurricanes’ talented defense to pull this one out?
PICK: Pittsburgh 20, Miami 17
Conlin: The Hurricanes lost to Georgia Tech a week after upsetting Virginia and two weeks after a loss to Virginia Tech. Nothing makes sense in the ACC. Pitt remains one of the conference’s better teams, while Miami is an inconsistent mess. With the game in Pittsburgh, I like Kenny Pickett and company to hand the Hurricanes their fifth loss.
PICK: Pittsburgh 31, Miami 21
Niziolek: Miami dropped to 3-4 with an overtime loss to Georgia Tech, a disappointing result coming off its best win of the season over Virginia. The change the Hurricanes made at quarterback going with N'Kosi Perry against Virginia Tech hasn't led to prolonged success. Pittsburgh should avenge last season's 24-3 loss on Saturday.
PICK: Pittsburgh 21, Miami 14
Duke at North Carolina, 4 p.m. Saturday, Kenan Stadium
Barber: Duke has beaten the Tar Heels in three straight meetings and, before last week’s debacle against UVA, a fourth consecutive win in this better-known-for-basketball rivalry seemed pretty likely. In the vast middle that includes essentially all of the ACC Coastal Division, perhaps no two teams are more middle-rific than Duke and Carolina. Look for the Blue Devils to get their running game back in gear against a very suspect UNC run defense and pull out a close one.
PICK: Duke 28, North Carolina 27
Conlin: Both teams enter this game on emotional lows. Duke looked lost in its 48-14 loss against Virginia, while UNC lost a 43-41 six-overtime thriller to Virginia Tech. Responding to these disappointments will determine the winner of this week’s game. Mack Brown’s team tends to play one-possession games against everyone, and the Tar Heels are due for an exciting finish to go their way.
PICK: North Carolina 28, Duke 27
Niziolek: North Carolina has lived on the edge all season. Outside of a win over Georgia Tech, the Tar Heels other six games have been decided by a combined 18 points. They haven't had much success against their instate rival in recent years, but Mack Brown aims to change all that on Saturday. Look for impressive freshman quarterback Sam Howell to help get it done.
PICK: North Carolina 28, Duke 24
Upset of the week
Barber: This may be a head over heart pick but Rutgers – a Big Ten program and my alma mater – is a touchdown underdog at home to Liberty. Now, considering that the Scarlet Knights are 1-6 and have been outscored (I’m not making this part up) 237-30 in their six losses, I get it. Still, Liberty’s wins haven’t exactly come against a murderer’s row of opponents. Rutgers’ defense looked better a week ago in the first half against Minnesota before completely collapsing. Here’s hoping this is the week that Rutgers interim coach Nunzio Campanile gets his first win.
PICK: Rutgers 20, Liberty 17
Conlin: I still haven’t correctly picked an upset, which grinds my gears. After last week’s failed pick, I’m desperate. East Carolina and Mike Houston enter Saturday’s home game against South Florida desperate as well. If the 3-4 Pirates want to make a bowl game this season, they’ll need this win over a beatable USF squad. It won’t be pretty, but the Pirates do just enough to survive.
PICK: East Carolina 17, South Florida 13
Niziolek: Kansas is playing hard for Les Miles. The Jayhawks almost scored an upset on the road over Texas last week putting up 48 points and 569 total yards in the losing effort. If the offense plays like that this weekend they should be able to get their new coach his first conference win in the Big 12.
PICK: Kansas 42, Texas Tech 34
