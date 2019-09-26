Both No. 18 Virginia and Virginia Tech face important measuring sticks for the two programs.
The Hokies desperately need to avoid a second ACC loss when they host Duke on Friday night in what figures to be a key Coastal Division matchup. UVA, meanwhile, is riding high at 4-0 and gets to see just how far it has come when it travels to South Bend to take on the 10th ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame.
This will also mark the final week of predictions for Ron Counts, who is leaving the Charlottesville Daily Progress to cover Boise State football. (Congratulations and best of luck, Ron.)
Each week the Virginia beat writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and Michael Niziolek, Virginia Tech beat writer for the Roanoke Times, will join me in predicting the outcomes for the Cavaliers, Hokies and other key ACC games. And, to keep things interesting and create some divide in the standings, we’ll throw in weekly upset picks, as well.
Here are this week’s predictions:
Duke at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m. Friday, Lane Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (11-5): Tech can’t afford a second ACC loss this early in the season, but it may be hard to avoid. The well-coached offense led by quarterback Quentin Harris should be opportunistic against the Hokies’ inconsistent defense. And defensively, the Blue Devils are a legitimately strong unit. Both teams come in healthy and rested after an open date and both come in eager to win a pivotal ACC Coastal matchup. I just think Duke is a little better team this year. And they win a close one, accordingly.
PICK: Duke 31, Virginia Tech 24
Ron Counts, Charlottesville Daily Progress (11-5): Duke quarterback Quentin Harris has picked up right where former starter Daniel Jones left off. He threw four touchdowns last week, he is the team’s leading rusher and his athleticism adds another wrinkle to a backfield, which also includes big, physical runner Deon Jackson. Virginia Tech’s defense hasn’t stopped many teams this season, and the Hokies haven’t produced much in the way of a running game. Quarterback Ryan Willis is going to have to have a big day and cut down on the turnovers to keep the Hokies in it, but it won’t be enough.
PICK: Duke 24, Virginia Tech 17
Michael Niziolek, Roanoke Times (10-6): Virginia Tech’s recent performances haven’t inspired confidence, but this Duke team isn’t some kind of juggernaut. Blue Devils quarterback Quentin Harris is fresh off his best game of the season, but this isn’t an offense with a ton of dangerous playmakers. If the Hokies can avoid the kind of critical errors they’ve dealt with on both sides of the ball in recent weeks this should be one that goes in the win column.
PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Duke 21
No. 18 Virginia at No. 10 Notre Dame, 3 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium
Barber: Virginia has all the elements you need to pull off a road upset – an offense that possesses the ball, a defense that slows opponents and a few guys like Bryce Perkins and Joe Reed who have big-play ability. The Cavaliers have established themselves as the class of the ACC Coastal and now they get a shot to see how they stack up with a national power. I don’t think they shrink from that moment, but I think Notre Dame has just a bit too much talent. Ian Book will make enough big throws and the Irish defense will rattle Perkins just enough to hold off UVA.
PICK: Notre Dame 27, Virginia 21
Counts: What is sure to be a near-capacity crowd in one of college football’s most historic venues will be tough enough to contend with, but when Virginia steps on the field Saturday at Notre Dame, the Cavaliers will have to battle the best offensive line they’ll see all season. The Irish have four starters back across the front and they have a big running back in Tony Jones, who is anything but easy to get to the ground. Virginia’s defense will keep it in the game, but the lack of dynamic options in the running game beyond quarterback Bryce Perkins comes back to bite the Cavaliers in this one.
PICK: Notre Dame 20, Virginia 14
Niziolek: Notre Dame's offense has been pretty one dimensional this season — its run game has been non-existent — but so far quarterback Ian Book has been up to the challenge. Can he do it again this weekend against one of the country's best secondaries? Book has the kind of big game experience his talented counterpart Bryce Perkins is lacking and that should give Notre Dame the edge.
PICK: Notre Dame 24, Virginia 14
Wake Forest at Boston College, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Alumni Stadium
Barber: Dave Clawson has built Wake Forest up into a competitive program. The Demon Deacons have one of the best offenses in the ACC and a defense that’s better than you think. Boston College has a stud in running back AJ Dillon but, as the loss to Kansas showed, little else. BC is better than that Kansas loss showed and yes, this game is at home for the Eagles, but home field hasn’t been much of an advantage. Wake keeps it rolling for another week.
PICK: Wake Forest 38, Boston College 24
Counts: Wake Forest’s 4-0 start has been the biggest surprise in the ACC, but outside of a win over a promising but young team from North Carolina, the Demon Deacons haven’t really been tested. Their three other wins came against Utah State, Rice and Elon. That being said, Boston College hasn’t exactly faced a murderer’s row, and the Eagles’ defense got smoked by Kansas. Meanwhile, Wake Forest’s offense, paced by athletic quarterback Jamie Newman, steady runner Cade Carney and explosive receiver Sage Surratt, has been putting up video game numbers. This may turn into a shootout, but the Deacons have enough weapons to win it.
PICK: Wake Forest 35, Boston College 30
Niziolek: Wake Forest has won six straight going back to last season. The Demon Deacons went undefeated in non-conference play for the first time since 2006 and looked impressive doing it. Top running back Cade Carney, who rushed for 116 yards against Boston College last season, was back in the lineup last week after missing two games with an injury. Wake Forest's freshman running back Kenneth Walker III could also be a factor with Boston College's run defense struggling since the opener against Virginia Tech.
PICK: Wake Forest 38, Boston College 17
Upset of the week
Barber: Dana Holgorsen’s first year at Houston has been a disaster. Four losses in the Cougars first five games and now this – starting quarterback D’Eriq King is shutting it down for the year to redshirt and play next season. So it’s the perfect “circle the wagon” time for Holgorsen’s beleaguered club. North Texas hung with Cal, but I think Houston finds a way to get it done in this one.
PICK: Houston 24, North Texas 23
Counts: Outside of a lopsided contest at Ohio State, Indiana’s offense has been firing on all cylinders this season, and it’s going to be too much for No. 25 Michigan State to handle. Quarterback Peyton Ramsey is deceptively mobile, he’s completing 55 percent of his passes and his offensive line has given up just seven sacks through four games. At 230 pounds, running back Stevie Scott Jr. is a load to get to the ground, and he’ going to carry the Hoosiers to a win.
PICK: Indiana 21, Michigan St. 14
Niziolek: Washington St. finds itself in a similar situation to last season facing Utah after a disappointing loss. Last year, the Cougars bounced back from a 39-36 loss to USC last season by beating Utah 28-24 to kick off a seven-game win streak. Washington St. will be plenty motivated this weekend after blowing a 49-17 lead to UCLA last week.
PICK: Washington St. 35, Utah 21
