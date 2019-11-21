The regular-season’s penultimate week brings a non-conference, in-state game for Virginia and a crucial ACC Coastal matchup for Virginia Tech. It also shows a tie atop our picks standings for the year.
Each week Bennett Conlin, the new Virginia beat writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and Michael Niziolek, the Virginia Tech beat writer for the Roanoke Times, will join me in predicting the outcomes for the Cavaliers, Hokies and other key ACC games. And, to keep things interesting and create some divide in the standings, we’ll throw in weekly upset picks, as well.
With a perfect 4-0 week, I moved into a first-place tie with Conlin, with Niziolek just two games back. Conlin celebrates a birthday this week. Will he also celebrate taking over the top spot in the standings?
Here are this week’s predictions:
Liberty at Virginia, Saturday at noon, Scott Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (31-17): Liberty is on the verge of becoming bowl eligible in its first season after transitioning to the FBS level, and that’s no small accomplishment for Hugh Freeze’s bunch. On paper, the Flames offense is potent. But a deeper dive into the numbers shows that, if you take out the team’s two blowout FCS wins, its scoring average becomes pedestrian. Subtract the rout against a horrible UMass team, and the unit’s production this season has been below average. Virginia might not have much motivation in this game, and could get caught looking ahead to next week’s mammoth showdown with rival Virginia Tech. But I don’t think so.
PICK: Virginia 45, Liberty 24
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (31-17): Liberty’s offense can put up points in bunches, and the connection between Stephen Calvert and Antonio Gandy-Golden is one of the best quarterback and wide receiver duos in college football. Unfortunately for the Flames, they’ve yet to play a team as talented as UVA, and their defense leaves a lot to be desired. Bet the over in this game.
PICK: Virginia 45, Liberty 24
Michael Niziolek, Roanoke Times (29-19): Virginia should try and get Bryce Perkins out of the game as soon as it can. Keeping him healthy for next week's showdown against Virginia Tech should be the team's No. 1 priority. Liberty has put up some impressive offensive numbers, but most of those have come against weaker competition. Syracuse shutout the Flames 24-0 in Week 1 while two other bowl eligible teams they faced (Buffalo and BYU) also held them under 25 points.
PICK: Virginia 28, Liberty 10
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, Saturday at 3:30 p.m., Lane Stadium
Barber: I thought this Virginia Tech team had a chance to get better as this season went along. It has. I thought the offense needed to find something to hang its hat on to be productive. It has. And I thought by year’s end the defense would be playing Bud Foster-level defense. It is. Still, the Panthers have just as much on the line in Saturday’s meeting as the Hokies do – a chance to still win the ACC’s Coastal Division. Tech has won four of its last five, while Pittsburgh has claimed six of its last seven. Seven of the Panthers’ last nine games have been decided by a touchdown or less. This one will be, too. They just won’t win it.
PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 27
Conlin: Hendon Hooker is 5-0 as Virginia Tech’s starting quarterback, and the Hokies look genuinely good. Pitt tends to play most teams close regardless of how good they are, and this weekend will be no different. Hooker and the Hokies make enough plays to win a close battle.
PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Pitt 23
Niziolek: This will be a real test for Tech on both sides of the ball. Pittsburgh's talented defensive front will show just how far Tech's young offensive line has become while Tech's secondary will be on high alert with quarterback Kenny Pickett attempting more than 40 passes a game. Pittsburgh also comes into Blacksburg with one of the top rushing defenses in the country (No. 6 holding opposing teams to 90.9 yards per game). But the Hokies sure looks up to challenge with the way they have played in recent weeks from thrashing Georgia Tech to nearly upending Notre Dame on the road.
PICK: Virginia Tech 28, Pittsburgh 20
Duke at Wake Forest, Saturday at 7:30 p.m., BB&T Field
Barber: I was wholly unimpressed by Wake Forest after watching it get thumped by Virginia Tech. Still, Duke is playing some really bad football right now. The Blue Devils have lost four straight and five of their last six. Their only win in that stretch came at home against Georgia Tech. And they were just blown out at home by a bad Syracuse team. Wake may struggle minus receiver Sage Surratt but Duke just plain struggles, period.
PICK: Wake Forest 31, Duke 20
Conlin: Wake Forest is 0-2 in its past two games, and it has been outscored 88-20 in those games. Luckily for the Demon Deacons, Duke isn’t Clemson. In fact, the Blue Devils lost 49-6 to a lowly Syracuse team last week. Duke doesn’t stand much of a chance in this one.
PICK: Wake Forest 45, Duke 13
Niziolek: Duke apparently peaked with its win over Virginia Tech earlier in the season. The Blue Devils have lost four straight and five of six with their lone coming at the expense of Georgia Tech. They have averaged 11 points during that stretch. Wake Forest is battling some injuries, but still have enough firepower to roll over Duke.
PICK: Wake Forest 31, Duke 14
Upset of the week
Barber: Louisiana Tech (at UAB), Houston (at Tulsa) and Tulane (home against UCF) are all enticing underdogs this week, but I’m going to stay in the ACC and predict North Carolina State beats Georgia Tech. It’s odd to me that the Wolfpack are 2-point underdogs, even playing in Atlanta. Yes, the Yellow Jackets have been competitive this season, but they haven’t been good. Yes, State is 0-4 on the road and has lost four in a row but they’re better offensively and defensively than Georgia Tech. In a battle of two bad teams, the Wolfpack is a little better.
PICK: North Carolina State 24, Georgia Tech 21
Conlin: Kansas State travels to Lubbock, Texas, to face a mediocre Texas Tech squad. The Wildcats have been inconsistent this season, but when they’re on, they’re on. Give me Kansas State to cover a small spread. The line opened at +2.5 for Kansas State, but I believe the Wildcats are the superior team.
PICK: Kansas State 31, Texas Tech 24
Niziolek: This should be a fun one. SMU is ranked sixth in the country in scoring offense (45.1 points) and in total offense (522.1 yards). Navy comes into the game with the top rushing attack in FBS (349.3 yards). Notre Dame showed last week that Navy has some holes to exploit in the secondary putting up 305 passing yards and five touchdowns. SMU will likely follow a similar blueprint to score the road win as 3.5 point underdogs.
PICK: SMU 45, Navy 38
