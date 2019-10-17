First place is on the line all over this week’s schedule. Virginia hosts Duke in a matchup of two of the three teams currently tied atop the ACC’s Coastal Division standings. The third team, North Carolina, plays at Virginia Tech, where the Hokies sit only a game behind.
In the Atlantic Division, Florida State and Wake Forest meet in a key battle to determine who is the division’s second-best team behind Clemson.
Each week Bennett Conlin, the Virginia beat writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and Michael Niziolek, the Virginia Tech beat writer for the Roanoke Times, will join me in predicting the outcomes for the Cavaliers, Hokies and other key ACC games. And, to keep things interesting and create some divide in the standings, we’ll throw in weekly upset picks, as well.
Here are this week’s predictions:
Duke at Virginia, 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Scott Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (20-8): Virginia’s defense has been dominant all season. Will that continue now that All-American cornerback Bryce Hall is done for the year with an ankle injury? The quick throw game of Duke will test Virginia’s defense. It won’t be easy to get to the quarterback against the Blue Devils. But UVA has won the last four meetings with Duke, including all three since Bronco Mendenhall became the Cavaliers’ coach. The Blue Devils haven’t won in Charlottesville since 2013. That trend continues in a low-scoring affair.
PICK: Virginia 28, Duke 24
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (18-10*): UVA hosts Duke in a crucial ACC Coastal clash this Saturday. Virginia enters with consecutive losses, while the Blue Devils easily dispatched Georgia Tech last weekend. These teams are equally matched, but I’ll take Bryce Perkins and Virginia over Quentin Harris and Duke because of the home-field advantage.
PICK: Virginia 24, Duke 21
* - Includes Ron Counts’ 14-6 mark.
Michael Niziolek, Roanoke Times (17-11): Virginia loss to Notre Dame on the road wasn't a big cause for concern. Last week's 17-9 loss to Miami was a little different. The Cavaliers lost Bryce Hall to a season-ending injury and the offense is in disarray. Duke dismantled Virginia Tech on the road last month and could be in line for a second win in the Commonwealth this weekend.
PICK: Duke 31, Virginia 14
North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m., Lane Stadium
Barber: The Virginia Tech that showed up in the first half against Miami would absolutely demolish the UNC team that lost to Appalachian State. The Hokies club that played the second half against the Hurricanes? It would get thrashed by the North Carolina team that hung with Clemson. So which matchup are we getting Saturday? Who knows? All that stopped a four-game losing streak for the Tar Heels was a game against miserable Georgia Tech. The Hokies, meanwhile, have won two in a row. I’m betting UNC found something in the loss to Clemson and keeps it going.
PICK: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 24
Conlin: North Carolina quietly boasts an impressive résumé. Wins over Miami and South Carolina look a heck of a lot nicer after last weekend’s games, and losses to Wake Forest, Clemson and Appalachian State are nothing to freak out about. The Hokies look better with Hendon Hooker at quarterback, but Virginia Tech switching quarterbacks is a lot like repainting a house with a cracked foundation. The Hokies have a lot of issues outside quarterback play.
PICK: UNC 31, Virginia Tech 20
Niziolek: North Carolina is vulnerable with a bunch of injuries in the secondary, but Tech's secondary hasn't shown it can step anybody over the last six quarters. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell could be in line for a second big game if he can avoid the turnovers that plagued Miami two weeks ago.
PICK: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 24
Florida State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., BB&T Field
Barber: This is the week for Wake Forest to cement its status as the second best team in the Atlantic Division. Trouble is, I think Florida State was really hitting its stride before getting drilled by Clemson. Wake Forest will be able to score in this one, but so will the Seminoles. Look for FSU – led by the running of Cam Akers – to bounce back in a big away, winning this key game on the road in a shoot out.
PICK: Florida State 48, Wake Forest 45
Conlin: Florida State hasn’t settled on a quarterback. Both James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook have received reps. Wake Forest finds itself in a similar boat after Jamie Newman went down last week with a shoulder injury. Sam Hartman stepped in and played tremendously and may see the field this week depending on Newman’s health. While expectations for quarterback are unclear, it’s hard to believe Wake Forest will allow 280 return yards in consecutive weeks. The Demon Deacons clean up mistakes and win this week.
PICK: Wake Forest 38, Florida State 28
Niziolek: This could be another shootout for a Wake Forest team coming off a 62-59 to Louisville last week. Wake Forest has the No. 1 pass offense in the ACC (331 yards per game) and Florida State is No. 3 (281.8) while both defenses are giving up more than 400 yards a game. This might come down to whichever team has the ball last.
PICK: Wake Forest 42, Florida State 38
Upset of the week
Barber: To you or I, a trip to Hawaii right now probably sounds pretty good. But it’s a long haul for college football team in the middle of its season. Air Force’s defense has been outstanding, but add in a little jet lag and the Rainbow Warriors should be able to put up some points at home.
PICK: Hawaii 42, Air Force 34
Conlin: Tulane at Memphis is a sneaky good matchup between 5-1 AAC teams. The Green Wave is catching four points on the road against the Tigers, who just lost to Temple in heartbreaking fashion. I like Tulane’s offense to do just enough to win a shootout.
PICK: Tulane 42, Memphis 38
Niziolek: Utah is a two-touchdown favorite over an Arizona State team it lost to 38-20 last year. ASU hasn't had any problem on the road this season with wins over Michigan State and California. Both teams come into the game 5-1, but the Sun Devils seem like the more battle-tested team.
PICK: Arizona State 28, Utah 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.