Virginia plays a marquee matchup at home Saturday night against Florida State. And while the Seminoles aren’t the Seminoles of old (the Bobby Bowden era) or even fairly recently (the Jimbo Fisher years), they still put enough speed and athleticism on the field to give an opponent fits.
FSU will put it together at least a few times this season. Does our panel think Saturday will be one of those times?
Meanwhile, down Interstate 81, Virginia Tech’s schedule keeps getting easier. After opening with a loss at Boston College, the Hokies now play the first of two FCS teams on this year’s schedule, hosting Furman.
Could this be the week Tech finally gets its running game in gear?
Each week, Ron Counts, Virginia beat writer for the Charlottesville Daily Progress, and Michael Niziolek, Virginia Tech beat writer for the Roanoke Times, will join me in predicting the outcomes for the Cavaliers, Hokies and other key ACC games. And, to keep things interesting and create some divide in the standings, we’ll throw in weekly upset picks, as well.
Here are this week’s predictions:
Furman at Virginia Tech, noon, Lane Stadium
Ron Counts, Charlottesville Daily Progress (6-2): This is one of those games that make me wonder why anyone would pay to watch it. I’m sure people said the same thing about JMU in 2010 and Old Dominion last season. But come on, Furman? Quarterback Ryan Willis is going to feed his trio of talented receivers (Tre Turner, Hezekiah Grimsley and Tayvion Robinson) and the Hokies win running away.
PICK: Virginia Tech 45, Furman 10
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (5-3): Virginia Tech is going to win this game. There’s virtually no question about that. The question is, can the Hokies put together a complete game on offense and defense and dominate an overmatched opponent? Even with its Benjamin Button-offensive line – a unit that keeps getting younger instead of older because of injuries – Tech should be able to run the ball against Furman. The Paladins’ defense shouldn’t be able to force Ryan Willis into mistakes. And Tech should be able to rush the quarterback. We’ll see.
PICK: Virginia Tech 34, Furman 17
Michael Niziolek, Roanoke Times (5-3): Tech is worried about quarterback Darren Grainger, more of a true dual-threat than they have faced all season. It will be an interesting challenge for a Hokies defense that's still prone to making mistakes. The Paladins should score some points, but Tech should be able to stay in control.
PICK: Virginia Tech 42, Furman 20
Florida State at No. 25 Virginia, 7:30 p.m., Scott Stadium
Counts: It’s not every day that Florida State comes into Scott Stadium as an underdog. That’s the case in its first game in Charlottesville since 2010 thanks to the Seminoles forgetting how to play defense the past two weeks. This isn’t the same Florida State that won a national title five years ago, but it is still Florida State. Cam Akers may be the best running back Virginia faces all season and Tamorrion Terry will be a test even for Bryce Hall, but the Cavaliers’ defense holds them just enough in check to squeak out a close one.
PICK: Virginia 27, Florida State 24
Barber: FSU and UVA meet. One team is in the Top 25 and is more than a touchdown favorite. But in a reversal of the norm, it’s the 25th-ranked Cavaliers who are expected to win this matchup with one of college football’s former heavyweights, a team struggling in its adjustment to second year-coach Willie Taggart’s system. Still, FSU puts enough athletes on the field to blow an opponent out at any given moment. Virginia thinks its run defense has improved. A matchup with Cam Akers will go a long way to proving or disproving that notion. If Bryce Perkins can be smart with the football, limiting his turnovers and sacks, UVA can pull out a big early-season win.
PICK: Virginia 31, Florida State 27
Niziolek: Florida State's defense is an absolute mess. The Seminoles are giving up 520 yards per game and one of ten teams in the country giving up 40 points or more. Will they be able to shut down Bryce Perkins? Probably not.
PICK: Virginia 38, Florida State 28
No. 1 Clemson at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m., Carrier Dome
Counts: Syracuse has been a thorn in Clemson’s side in recent years. Just last season, the Tigers had to score 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to escape with a 27-23 win, but unless last week’s drubbing by Maryland was the mother of all wakeup calls, this doesn’t feel like it’s going to be one of those years. Syracuse’s defense, which is supposed to be one of the conference’s best, looked completely lost against the Terrapins. Imagine how they’re going to look trying to slow down Tee Higgins, Justyn Ross and Travis Etienne.
PICK: Clemson 49, Syracuse 21
Barber: This was the moment Syracuse was going to show how it had closed the gap between itself on the ACC’s gold standard. But the Orange got blown out last week at Maryland, 64-20, raising major questions about its offense and defense. Maybe Syracuse got caught looking ahead to Clemson? Maybe it’ll be a different team playing at home in the Carrier Dome? Maybe. Maybe not.
PICK: Clemson 45, Syracuse 28
Niziolek: It's hard to believe Syracuse will mount any kind of challenge to Clemson. Maryland absolutely demolished Syracuse last week with the Orange's offense still stuck in neutral. This game could get ugly.
PICK: Clemson 56, Syracuse 10
Upset of the week
Counts: Houston’s offense hasn’t been quite as prolific as expected through the first two games of the season and the defense is giving up more than 500 yards per contest, but the Cougars and No. 20 Washington State are destined for a shootout and Houston comes out on top. Houston quarterback D’Eriq King and Washington State’s Anthony Gordon are going to light up the scoreboard, but King can take over games with his athleticism and there’s no better time to do it than now.
PICK: Houston 49, Washington State 45
Barber: The Mack Brown train is rolling at North Carolina and I’m jumping on board – for one week, anyway. Might the Tar Heels let down some after surprising people with wins over South Carolina and Miami? Sure. And has Wake Forest vastly improved in its six years under Dave Clawson? Sure. But I didn’t get to be 0-2 in upset picks this year by paying attention to those kind of details. Jamie Newman and Wake’s passing attack come back down to earth and Brown’s Heels go to 3-0.
PICK: North Carolina 27, Wake Forest 24
Niziolek: Iowa State should be well rested headed into the opener. It had a bye week in Week 2 for the first time in program history with its rival coming to town. Look for promising sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy to end a four-game losing streak to their in-state foe.
PICK: Iowa State 24, Iowa 21
