Lenoir-Rhyne downed Virginia Union 28-11 Saturday in Richmond behind a collective rushing attack that netted 223 yards and three touchdowns.

Dareke Young rushed six times for 27 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Ameen Stevens was the leading rusher for Lenoir-Rhyne (2-0) with 62 yards and a score. Eight different Bears had rushing attempts in the game.

VUU (1-1) quarterback Khalid Morris finished 16 of 31 for 222 yards but threw a pair of interceptions. The Panthers’ undoing was their inability to get going on the ground — they amassed just 65 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Other scores

Hampton 41, Howard 20

Shenandoah 35, N.C. Wesleyan 19

Ferrum 55, Greensboro 7

Guilford 19, Methodist 14

Washington and Lee 42, Sewanee 7

Coastal Carolina 46, Norfolk State 7

Apprentice at Brevard, ccd. (weather)

