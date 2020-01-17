BLACKSBURG — According to the Roanoke Times, Virginia Tech starting wide receiver Damon Hazelton has entered his name into the transfer portal. Hazelton made the announcement with a post Friday afternoon on Twitter.
“Want to say thank you to Virginia Tech coaches and community for giving me the opportunity to contribute to this university athletically and earn my degree,” Hazelton said. “It has been an unbelievable time here. To all my brothers and teammates, I love each and every one of you and know this year will be nothing short of amazing. I have officially graduates and will be transferring for my last year of eligibility. I am in the the transfer portal.”
According to a source with knowledge of the situation, Hazelton will have to sit a year unless he’s granted an NCAA waiver even though he’s a graduate transfer since he’s already transferred once. Hazelton transferred to Virginia Tech after starting seven games as a true freshman with Ball State and sat out the 2017 season.
Hazelton led Tech in all major receiving categories in 2018 with 51 catches for 802 yards and eight touchdowns. He started out the year by tying a school record with touchdowns in five straight games. This year he led the Hokies with eight touchdowns and had 31 catches for 527 yards. The receiver missed the team’s first three games with an ankle injury.
Clemson: Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Travis Etienne is returning to Clemson for his senior season.
Etienne, the 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior running back from Jennings, Louisiana, announced his decision on social media Friday.
Etienne was projected as a second-round selection if he had chosen to turn pro.
He gained 1,614 yards and scored 19 touchdowns this season. He holds the ACC career mark with 56 rushing TDs this year.
Baylor: LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was hired as Baylor’s new head coach Thursday, three days after the Tigers completed their undefeated national championship.
Aranda, a head coach for the first time, takes over a Big 12 program in much better shape than it was when Matt Rhule got there more than three years ago.
Mississippi State: Basketball coach Ben Howland received a $25,000 fine and a reprimand from the Southeastern Conference for discussing a conversation he had with the league office about the officiating in a loss to LSU last week.
Georgia: Todd Monken, the former offensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is Kirby Smart’s choice to lead Georgia’s offense.
Monken, 53, was named to replace James Coley as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator. Coley will remain on staff as assistant head coach.
Illinois: Defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach Gill Byrd said he is leaving the program because of an unspecified illness in his family.
Smith said Keynodo Hudson will coach all defensive backs next season after coaching the cornerbacks in 2019
Nebraska: Offensive coordinator Troy Walters has left the program, ending a four-year working relationship with head coach Scott Frost.
Florida: The Gators could be without point guard Andrew Nembhard against No. 4 Auburn on Saturday.
Coach Mike White said Nembhard has the flu and missed practice Thursday and Friday.
The sophomore has started all 52 games in two seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.