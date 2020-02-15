Richmond pulled ahead with four unanswered goals at the start the fourth quarter to claim its first men’s lacrosse victory of the season, a 13-11 triumph over Marist at Robins Stadium.
Freshman Richie Connell had four goals and an assist for Richmond (1-1), while Ryan Lanchbury recorded four assists and two goals.
Marist (1-1) outshot Richmond 24-21 in on-goal attempts, forcing Spider goalie Jack Rusbuldt to make 13 saves for a .542 save percentage.
Women’s lacrosse
Virginia 12, Stanford 11: A goal from sophomore Courtlynne Caskin capped a second half where the No. 8 Cavaliers outscored the No. 20 Cardinal 7-2 to claim the win.
The Cardinal (0-2) allowed the Cavaliers (2-0) to capitalize on seven free-position shots, including a game-tying goal Virginia senior Sammy Mueller.
Caskin finished the afternoon with three goals, and Mueller had six. Mikaela Watson had four goals for Stanford.
College basketball
James Madison 81, Charleston 50: Sophomore Madison Green collected 20 points as the Dukes cruised to a victory over the Cougars for their 10th straight win in Harrisonburg.
Green made six 3s, a season high for the Dukes (18-4, 9-2 CAA). Senior Kamiah Smalls had her 20th double-digit night of the season with 15 points.
The Cougars (11-12, 4-8 CAA) were led by Madison Taylor’s 11 points.
William & Mary 80, Northeastern 64: The Tribe made 18 of 20 free throws in their win over the Huskies.
Eva Hodgson, Nyla Pollard and Victoria Reynolds were all perfect from the charity line, and broke double figures in points for William & Mary (17-6, 8-4 CAA).
Sophomore Alexis Hill recorded 14 points for Northeastern (10-13, 6-6).
College baseball
San Diego State 7, Virginia Tech 5: Despite Hokies starter Gavin Cross holding the Aztecs scoreless through the first five frames, Virginia Tech was unable to recover from its opponents’ five runs in the seventh inning.
The game was the two teams’ season opener at the Baseball at the Beach tournament in Conway, S.C.
VCU 17, Charlotte 5: Brandon Henson hit two homers in the Rams season opener victory over the 49ers (0-1).
Paul Witt had four RBIs for the Rams (1-0). Henson had three RBIs and Brett Young scored two.
N.C. State 4, James Madison 0: The Dukes’ offense couldn’t get going in their shutout loss to the Wolfpack (1-0). The Dukes (0-1) totaled three hits in the loss.
East Carolina 2, William & Mary 1 (11): Brandon Raquet’s homer was the lone run for the Tribe in their extra-innings loss to the Pirates (1-0).
Jacob Haney took the loss for the Tribe (0-1) after giving up three straight hits and a run in the bottom of the 11th.
Georgia 7, Richmond 6: The Spiders led 6-2 but gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth in their loss to the Bulldogs (1-0).
Drew Blakely and Johnny Hipsman had two RBIs apiece in the loss for the Spiders (0-1).
North Florida 5, VMI 4: With the game knotted at 3 after the fifth inning, the Keydets (0-1) scored a run in the top of the ninth to take the lead, but two runs from Ospreys (1-0) gave them the victory.
Softball
Virginia Tech 8, South Carolina 6: The Hokies (5-2) were down 5-3 after the third inning, but got the come-from-behind victory against the Gamecocks (4-2), scoring four runs in the sixth inning.
The runs started with Darby Trull doubling to the right center as Mackenzie Lawter and Ashley Whitley scored. On the next two scores, Maddi Banks stole a base while a throwing error from South Carolina led to Trull scoring. On the next play, Banks scored on a wild pitch.
UNC Greensboro 2, Virginia 0: The Cavaliers (3-2) were not able to get a run as the Spartans (2-2) got the win in the Winthrop tournament.
Winthrop 4, Virginia 2: The Cavaliers (3-3) scored two runs in the first inning but failed to score again in a loss to the Eagles (3-3).
James Madison 6, Texas Tech 0: Behind Odicci Alexander’s shutout and Logan Newton’s 2 RBIs, the Dukes (1-0) took down the Red Raiders (6-1) in a top 25 matchup.
