Senior Fox Semones homered twice with four RBIs as James Madison (1-3) rolled to a 12-4 victory in Richmond’s home opener.
The win was the first of the season for James Madison (1-3)
Daniel Little went 2 for 3 and scored a run for the Spiders (0-4).
VCU 10, Norfolk State 1: Senior Steven Carpenter had two hits and three RBIs as the Rams (3-1) collected a home-opening win over Norfolk State. Alsander Womack had an RBI double in the third inning for the Spartans (2-2).
Duke 5, William & Mary 0: The Tribe (0-4) fell in Durham, N.C., to the Blue Devils (3-1).
Virginia Tech 10, East Tennessee State 3: The Hokies (1-2) scored nine runs in the second inning to cruise to a home win over the Bucs (3-1).
