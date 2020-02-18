20200219_SPO_URBASE_02

Richmond’s Anthony Forte watches as a first-inning home run by James Madison’s Fox Semones drops over the fence.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Senior Fox Semones homered twice with four RBIs as James Madison (1-3) rolled to a 12-4 victory in Richmond’s home opener.

The win was the first of the season for James Madison (1-3)

Daniel Little went 2 for 3 and scored a run for the Spiders (0-4).

VCU 10, Norfolk State 1: Senior Steven Carpenter had two hits and three RBIs as the Rams (3-1) collected a home-opening win over Norfolk State. Alsander Womack had an RBI double in the third inning for the Spartans (2-2).

Duke 5, William & Mary 0: The Tribe (0-4) fell in Durham, N.C., to the Blue Devils (3-1).

Virginia Tech 10, East Tennessee State 3: The Hokies (1-2) scored nine runs in the second inning to cruise to a home win over the Bucs (3-1).

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started