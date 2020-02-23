Pat Kavanagh netted five goals Sunday to lead No. 6 Notre Dame to a 13-5 men’s lacrosse victory over No. 17 Richmond in South Bend, Ind.
Richmond (2-2) took a 2-1 lead early in the second period when Ryan Lanchbury scored the first of his two goals. But Notre Dame (2-0) reeled off four consecutive goals after that to take control, and put the contest to rest with a seven-goal third period.
Women’s lacrosse
VCU 23, Presbyterian 10: Jessica Del Rossi scored a career-high seven goals to lead the Rams past the host Blue Hose (2-2).
Keriann McTavish and Savannah Slack had four goals apiece for VCU (2-2). The Rams have scored 44 goals over the past two games, the most in a two-game stretch in program history.
Baseball
Lehigh 8, Richmond 5: The Mountain Hawks (1-5) plated runs in each of the final five innings to pull away late from the host Spiders. Jacob Marcus went six innings and struck out nine but surrendered four runs for UR (2-5). Daniel Little tripled and Mark Ready hit a two-run homer for UR.
Virginia 12, Bucknell 3: A six-run sixth inning spurred the Cavaliers past the Bison (2-6) at Disharoon Park. Bucknell pitchers walked 11 and hit another three. Zack Gelof, Brendan Rivoli and Logan Michaels had two hits apiece for UVA (5-3).
William & Mary 9, Fairleigh Dickinson 2: Left fielder Brandon Raquet tripled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs to help the Tribe finish off a three-game sweep of the visiting Knights (1-3). Jack Cone tossed six innings without surrendering an earned run to pick up the win for W&M (3-4).
James Madison 12, Quinnipiac 11: Freshman Chase DeLauter hit a walk-off double to the right-center gap, scoring Nick Zona to help the Dukes finish a three-game sweep of the Bobcats (0-6). JMU (4-3) had a season-high 15 hits. Fox Semones homered and drove in a pair of runs.
VCU 6, Sacred Heart 1: The host Rams took the rubber match of a three-game set with the Pioneers (1-2) behind a three-run homer from Hogan Brown. Danny Watson struck out five Pioneers over 2⅓ innings of scoreless relief and picked up the win for VCU (5-2).
Lafayette 4, VMI 2: A two-run eighth inning spurred the visiting Leopards (2-1) past the Keydets. Jordan Ebersole drove in VMI’s two runs with a home run in the second. Adam Jewell fanned 11 over 7⅓ innings for VMI (2-5).
Virginia Tech 3, Louisiana 0: Ian Seymour threw six shutout innings and struck out 11 Ragin’ Cajuns (2-6) to lead the visiting Hokies to victory. Tech (3-3) plated two runs in the second on a Carson Jones sacrifice fly and Reagan Teerharden run-scoring double.
Softball
No. 21 James Madison 8, Central Michigan 0: Hannah Shifflett drove in three runs and starting pitcher Alexis Bermudez tossed a five-inning shutout to lead the Dukes (6-3) at the Georgia Classic in Athens, Ga. Kaitlyn Bean took the loss for CMU (1-9).
Virginia 9, Tennessee Tech 2: Katie Goldberg, Donna Friedman and Kate Covington drove in two runs apiece to lead the Cavs (8-4) over the Golden Eagles (8-5) at the Wings Etc. Classic in Spartanburg, S.C.
USC Upstate 6, Virginia 2: Right fielder Savana Avilla had a pair of hits for the Cavaliers, but the Spartans (11-2) rolled to a home win. Riley Wilkinson allowed four unearned runs for the Cavs (8-5).
No. 24 Virginia Tech 5, Charleston 0: Keely Rochard and Kaylee Hewitt combined for a shutout to lead the Hokies past the host Cougars (3-8). Rochard threw four innings and earned her seventh win of the season. Olivia Lattin homered and drove in three runs for Tech (12-3).
