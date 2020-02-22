After an first half that included six lead changes, UVA men’s lacrosse failed to catch up with Princeton in the second half, falling 16-12 at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the defending-champion Cavaliers’ first loss of the season, and it snapped their 10-game winning streak that dated back to a April 13, 2019, defeat vs. Duke.
UVA (2-1) held a 7-6 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the second quarter, but Princeton (3-0) took control with a 6-1 run that spanned both sides of the break.
Ian Laviano recorded three goals and an assist for the Cavaliers. Michael Kraus and Matt Moore each added two goals and two assists.
Three players tallied four goals for the Tigers.
Randolph-Macon 18, Goucher 9: Colin DiSesa and Andrew Tiffey poured in four goals apiece as the Yellow Jackets took down the Gophers (0-2) in Baltimore.
Brendan Markovic and Brandon Smith each had three goals for Randolph-Macon (3-0), which totaled 46 shots to Goucher’s 22.
Women’s lacrosse
Richmond 22, William & Mary 9: Arden Tierney scored a game-high six goals, and the Spiders blew out the visiting Tribe at Robins Stadium to remain unbeaten.
Kendall Duffy and Madison Ostrick had three goals apiece for UR (4-0).
Sam Geiersbach added two goals and three assists, while Lindsey Frank had a goal and six assists.
Belle Martire led William & Mary (1-3) with four goals.
Virginia 12, Princeton 10: After trailing at halftime, the Cavaliers scored three straight goals and held the host Tigers (1-1) to just two the rest of the way to earn their fourth consecutive win to start the season.
Caskin Courtlynne scored four times, all in the first half, to lead UVA. Charlie Campbell recorded 16 saves in the net.
Virginia Tech 14, Elon 7: Paige Petty led the Hokies’ charge with five goals in a victory over the Phoenix (1-1) in Elon, N.C.
Taylor Caskey chipped in two goals and three assists for Virginia Tech (4-1). Sarah Lubnow and Kayla Frank recorded two goals and two assists apiece.
Randolph-Macon 20, Meredith 18: The visiting Avenging Angels (0-2) ended the game on a four-goal run, but the Yellow Jackets held on in Ashland for their second win of the season.
Mary Castle collected five goals on eight shots for Randolph-Macon (2-1). Bella Samper had four goals, and McKenzie Hynson added three goals and two assists.
Baseball
Virginia 14-10, Bucknell 3-14: A strong pitching performance was followed by one to forget as the Cavaliers split a doubleheader with the Bison in Charlottesville.
In the first game, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
Mike Vasil struck out 10 batters over six one-run innings to notch the win. Nic Kent totaled four hits, three runs and three RBIs to lead UVA at the plate.
In the second game, the Bison (2-5) scored five runs in back-to-back frames to secure the win.
Zack Gelof and Christian Hilinka homered in the loss for UVA (4-3).
Richmond 9, Lehigh 4: Behind a five-run fifth inning, the Spiders finally notched their first victory of the season, taking down the visiting Mountain Hawks at Pitt Field.
A hit and an error scored two runs and gave UR (1-4) a 5-3 lead in the fifth before Justin Cook provided a three-run home run to break the game open. Lehigh (0-3) was charged with five errors.
Sacred Heart 5, VCU 4: Maddison Furman allowed seven hits and four runs in the fourth inning, and he took the loss after a comeback attempt by the Rams fell short against the Pioneers (1-1) at The Diamond.
Hunter Vay hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh for VCU (4-2).
Tyler Locklear tallied two hits, a run and an RBI.
James Madison 7, Quinnipiac 0: Junior righty Justin Showalter tossed a one-hit shutout for the Dukes in a rout of the Bobcats (0-5) in Harrisonburg.
Showalter struck out six and walked one over 100 pitches, and he moved to 2-0 on the season.
Chase DeLauter and Kyle Novak each homered for James Madison (3-3).
VMI 9, Lafayette 1: The Keydets totaled 13 hits, five for extra bases, in a victory over the Leopards (1-4) in Lexington.
Justin Starke hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give VMI (2-4) its first lead of the afternoon, and Zac Morris provided a bases-loaded triple in the eighth.
Five VMI pitchers contributed the one-run effort, allowing three hits and six walks while striking out 11.
Softball
James Madison 8, Austin Peay 0: Sophomore Kayla Boseman allowed only one hit for the Dukes in their second shutout of the season against Austin Peay (3-6).
Logan Newton led JMU with a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Georgia 13, James Madison 5: No. 16 Georgia (12-3) had six unanswered runs in the sixth frame to claim a win over the Dukes in each team’s second game of the day. Senior Kate Gordon went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for James Madison (5-3).
Virginia Tech 9, Bradley 1: Keely Rochard allowed for a total of three hits as the Hokies held the Braves through six scoreless innings.
Jayme Bailey scored two runs and collected four RBIs.
Virginia Tech 16, North Carolina A&T 0: Virginia Tech capped their 4-0 showing at the Charleston Invitational with a no-hitter from Kaylee Hewitt, a career first for the freshman, against the Aggies.
Sophomore Meredith Slaw had a career-high four RBIs for the Hokies (11-3).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.