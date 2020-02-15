Top-ranked Virginia netted six first-quarter goals and held on for a 12-8 victory over the No. 18 Lehigh at Klockner Stadium in Charlottesville on Saturday afternoon.
The Cavaliers led 6-1 after the first quarter and never allowed the Mountain Hawks to draw closer than two goals back.
Michael Kraus had a game-high four goals for UVA (2-0), and Matt Moore added three goals and two assists.
Tommy Schelling totaled three goals and an assist for Lehigh (1-1).
Manhattan 10, VMI 8: The Keydets piled up five fourth-quarter goals, but it wasn’t enough to come back against the Jaspers (1-1) in Riverdale, N.Y.
Three VMI players — Ryan Perouty, Josh Bass and John Daniel — tallied two goals apiece in their season opener. Perouty led the team with two assists.
Kyle Gucwa piled up six goals and an assist in the winning effort for Manhattan.
Randolph-Macon 10, Catholic 9 (OT): Former Hanover High standout Colin DiSesa scored with 3 seconds remaining in overtime to propel the Yellow Jackets to a victory over the Cardinals (0-2) in Washington, D.C.
DiSesa totaled three goals and two assists in R-MC’s second win of the year.
Tommy Kane recorded nine saves in the net for the Yellow Jackets.
Women’s lacrosse
Richmond 16, Radford 3: Goalkeeper Megan Gianforte and the Spiders defense recorded a second-half shutout in a blowout victory over the Highlanders (1-1) in Radford.
Sam Geiersbach led the scoring with three goals for UR (2-0).
UMBC 11, VCU 7: Savannah Slack and Keriann McTavish scored three goals apiece, but the Rams fell to the Retrievers (1-1) in Baltimore.
The Rams had just one goal before halftime and took their second straight loss to start the season.
Virginia Tech 20, Liberty 5: Paige Petty racked up seven goals and Emma Crooks had six as the Hokies blitzed the Flames in Blacksburg.
Virginia Tech outscored Liberty 12-3 in the first half and scored 16 unanswered goals in a run that spanned both halves.
Baseball
UNC Greensboro 7, Virginia Tech 5: Cade Hunter homered and doubled, but the Spartans (1-1) scored four runs in the seventh to fend off the Hokies in Conway, S.C.
Hunter totaled three hits and 3 RBIs for Virginia Tech (0-2), while Brennan Reback and Carson Taylor added three hits apiece.
Oklahoma 7, Virginia 2: The Cavaliers struggled offensively in a loss to the Sooners.
Nic Kent led the Cavaliers (1-1) with three hits and added an RBI and walk. Brendan Rivoli added a hit and an RBI in the loss.
Charlotte 5, VCU 4 (11): Hunter Vay had a hit and two RBIs, but the Rams fell to the 49ers in extra innings.
Brett Norwood scored Brett Young in the top of the 11th to give the Rams (1-1) the lead. The 49ers (1-1) scored two runs off two hits to win the game in the bottom half of the inning.
Georgia 9, Richmond 3: The Spiders struck out 12 times in their second consecutive loss to the No. 4 Bulldogs (2-0).
Collin Lowe started for the Spiders (0-2), giving up seven runs, seven hits and earning a loss in 3 1/3 innings.
Johnny Hipsman was the only Spider with multiple hits in the loss.
N.C. State 9, James Madison 6: The Dukes gave up five runs in the eighth, blowing a two-run lead to the No. 16 Wolfpack (2-0).
Chase DeLauter had three hits, scored a run and had three RBIs for the Dukes (0-2).
Kyle Novak added two hits, a run and two RBIs in the loss.
East Carolina 11, William & Mary 3: The Tribe scored three runs in the ninth, avoiding a shutout against the No. 19 Pirates (2-0). Tyler Solomon had a hit, a run and an RBI in the loss for William & Mary (0-2).
North Florida 6, VMI 2: The Keydets struggled to score in their loss to the Ospreys.
Will Knight and Cody Warner were the only batters for the Keydets (0-2) to score a run and have multiple hits in the loss.
Virginia State 23, Lincoln (Pa.) 6: A seven-run first inning and a 12-run seventh highlighted the Trojans’ offensive explosion against the Lions (0-1) in the first of two afternoon games in Ettrick.
Carl Granderson and Jordan McKenzie each had three hits, three runs and four RBIs for Virginia State.
Aaron Harris reached base four times, scored four runs and drove in two.
Virginia State 23, Lincoln (Pa.) 6: A seven-run first inning and a 12-run seventh highlighted the Trojans’ offensive explosion against the Lions (0-1) in the first of two afternoon games in Ettrick.
Carl Granderson and Jordan McKenzie each had three hits, three runs and four RBIs for Virginia State.
Aaron Harris reached base four times, scored four runs and drove in two.
Virginia State 5, Shepherd 3: The Trojans (4-5) defeated the Rams (1-6) in their second game of the afternoon behind 6 2/3 innings from Andrew Riddick.
Riddick struck out four and walked three, allowing all three runs to Shepherd.
Jeremiah Hardy pitched 2ß scoreless innings, striking out four and walking four, for the save. Granderson added another two hits, including a double.
Softball
Missouri 6, Virginia Tech 5: Grace Chavez homered and Darby Trull collected two hits, but the Hokies (5-3) fell to the Tigers at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational in Clearwater, Fla.
Tech pitcher Keely Rochard allowed two home runs as part of a five-run fifth inning for Missouri (9-0).
Virginia Tech 2, Minnesota 1: Olivia Lattin and Maddi Banks each connected on solo home runs in the third inning, and it was all the Hokies (6-3) needed to edge the No. 13 Golden Gophers (4-4) in their second game in Florida.
Kaylee Hewitt struck out five and got the win after giving up a single run over six innings. Rochard recorded the save.
Kansas 12, James Madison 2: The Jayhawks (2-0) tagged the Dukes for five runs in two separate innings in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational.
Sara Jubas and Odicci Alexander tallied two hits apiece for JMU (1-1).
Virginia 11, Holy Cross 1: Katie Goldberg had three hits, two runs and two RBIs in the Cavaliers victory over the Crusaders (0-2).
Tori Gilbert added two runs and two RBIs for the Cavaliers (4-3).
Aly Rayle was awarded the win after allowing a single run and striking out five in four innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.