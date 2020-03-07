After Virginia handed No. 7 NC State its first loss of the season Friday night, the Wolfpack returned the favor Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Cavaliers in Charlottesville to snap the ‘Hoos seven-game winning streak.
Chris Newell led UVA (11-4, 1-1 ACC) with a run and RBI on a pair of hits. Jose Torres had three hits and drove in three runs for NC State (13-1, 1-1).
Virginia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but couldn’t solve NC State starter Nick Swiney the rest of the way.
Swiney earned the win after striking out five in seven innings of work, and allowed two runs on five hits. Kyle Whitten allowed three runs and took the loss for UVA.
Georgia Tech 7, Virginia Tech 5: Gavin Cross and Spencer Palmer had two RBIs apiece for the Hokies (8-5, 0-2 ACC) in their loss to the Yellow Jackets (10-4, 2-0) in Atlanta.
Ball State 2, Richmond 1: Ross Messina’s walk-off single in the 10th inning gave the Cardinals (5-9) a win over the Spiders (3-11). Richmond got seven strong innings from starter Collin Lowe, but stranded 12 runners on base.
Binghamton 12, VMI 3: Bobby Minotti hit a two-run double for the Keydets (4-10) in their loss to the Bearcats (4-7) in Lexington.
William & Mary 8, Merrimack 0: Matt Thomas went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for the Tribe (7-8) in their victory over the Warriors (6-7) in Williamsburg.
James Madison 9, High Point 1: Kyle Novak finished 4 for 5, driving in three runs and scoring two of his own in the Dukes’ (8-5) win over the Panthers (6-8) in High Point, N.C.
Jacksonville 4, VCU 2: Brett Norwood had the lone RBI for the Rams (8-6) in their loss to the Dolphins (7-8) in Jacksonville, Fla.
Randolph-Macon 3, Guilford 2: A two-run sixth inning with RBIs by Mike and Shawn Nickles helped lift the Yellow Jackets (13-1, 1-0 ODAC) over the Quakers (6-6, 0-1) in Ashland.
Women’s lacrosse
No. 20 Richmond 22, Old Dominion 9: Sam Geiersbach scored a game-high five goals, and the Spiders (7-0) outscored the Monarchs (3-5) 14-2 in the second period to pull away late in Norfolk.
No. 23 Duke 16, Virginia 10: Katie Cronin’s game-high five goals pushed the Blue Devils (5-3, 1-1 ACC) past the visiting Cavaliers (5-3, 0-2).
Men’s lacrosse
No. 20 Richmond 17, VMI 4: Mitch Savoca’s hat trick spurred the Spiders (4-3) to a win over the Keydets (0-4) in Lexington.
Randolph-Macon 20, Ferrum 3: Andrew Tiffey scored six to lead the Yellow Jackets (6-0, 1-0 ODAC) in a rout of the Panthers (3-3, 0-1) in Ashland.
Softball
No. 19 Virginia tech 6, Virginia 0: Keely Rochard struck out seven in a shutout effort to lead the Hokies (18-4, 2-0 ACC) past the Cavaliers (8-11, 0-5) in Charlottesville.
Chowan 11, VSU 10: A six-run fifth inning wasn’t enough for the Trojans (2-9) to overcome the Hawks’ (7-9) early 8-0 lead in Petersburg.
Mansfield 11, Virginia Union 0: Danielle Goff hurled a shutout to lead the Mountaineers (5-4) past the host Panthers (1-8).
James Madison 10, Siena 2: Michelle Sullivan drove in four runs to lead the Dukes (11-5) past the visiting Saints (1-6).
UConn 12, James Madison 2: Marybeth Olson tossed five strong innings to pick up the win and push the Huskies (13-5) past the Dukes (11-6) in Harrisonburg.
Greensboro 4-3, No. 16 Randolph-Macon 0-11: Cheyanna Cox struck out nine to lead the Pride past the Yellow Jackets in the first game of a doubleheader in Ashland. But the Macon (8-3-1) bats woke up for 13 hits, including four from Sami Davidson, to rout Greensboro (8-4) in the second game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.