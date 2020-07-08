North Carolina says it has paused voluntary football workouts for at least a week after reporting 37 positive test results for the new coronavirus among school athletes, coaches and staff.
The school announced results Wednesday following 429 tests administered to athletes, coaches and athletics staff as they began returning to campus last month. That followed a plan that included athletes receiving multiple tests and a phased return for the school’s varsity programs running from June through early August.
Ohio State made a similar decision, but did not release specific testing results.
The school said in a statement Wednesday night that workouts have been paused for football, men’s and women’s basketball, field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.
Stanford cuts 11 varsity sports
Stanford is cutting 11 of its 36 varsity sports programs — including wrestling, field hockey and men’s volleyball — following the upcoming academic year.
In a letter published Wednesday, university President Marc Tessier-Lavigne, Provost Persis Drell and athletic director Bernard Muir also announced the elimination of 20 support staff positions.
“Providing 36 varsity teams with the level of support that they deserve has become a serious and growing financial challenge,” the letter read. “We now face the reality that significant change is needed to create fiscal stability for Stanford Athletics, and to provide the support we believe is essential for our student-athletes to excel.”
The other programs that will be eliminated are men’s and women’s fencing, lightweight rowing, men’s rowing, co-ed and women’s sailing, squash and synchronized swimming.
Ravens won’t have more than 14K at games
The Baltimore Ravens have informed season ticket holders that their seats will not be available this year.
The team says season ticket holders will be offered the same seats in 2021, and money already spent for this season can be used for next year or refunded upon request.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, NFL games this season are expected to be held without fans or in front of a greatly reduced audience.
According to an email sent Wednesday by the Ravens to the owners of Personal Seat Licenses, the team speculated that stadium capacity — if fans are allowed — would be fewer than 14,000 seats per game.
If fans are permitted to attend, seats would be sold on a game-by-game basis with season ticket holders receiving a priority opportunity to purchase in advance of any public sale.
Track and field readies for remote meet
In a track and field season almost entirely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, athletes and organizers are setting new marks in creativity.
On Thursday, the storied Weltklasse meet will broadcast near-live from Zurich in an ambitious mix of social distancing and technological innovation.
Only a few of the 30 athletes that will share the $200,000 prize fund on an eight-event program will actually be in the city’s Letzigrund Stadium. Others will start and compete simultaneously, three athletes or teams per event, in one of six empty stadiums scattered across Europe and the United States.
Olympic sprint champion Allyson Felix will race in California, while world 200-meter champion Noah Lyles and Olympic triple jump gold medalist Christian Taylor will be in Florida.
The highest pressure race at the “Inspiration Games” is perhaps for the staff at Switzerland’s public broadcaster and timing officials.
Technicians in Zurich will receive images transmitted on a slight delay from the U.S., France, the Netherlands, Portugal and Sweden that must be synchronized within two minutes for broadcast during the 90-minute show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.