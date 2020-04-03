ATLANTA — The trophy cases of Dayton’s Obi Toppin and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu keep growing.
Toppin and Ionescu each were awarded the Naismith Trophy on Friday as college basketball’s most outstanding player. Both players previously were named national player of the year by The Associated Press.
Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for the Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 63%.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore is Dayton’s first consensus All-American as he led the Flyers to a school-record 29 wins. The Flyers finished No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 after the NCAA tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, matching the highest ranking in school history (1956).
Dayton’s Anthony Grant, a former VCU coach, also swept Naismith and AP honors as the national coach of the year after the Flyers won their third Atlantic 10 championship in five years.
Toppin thanked his teammates and coaches, in an interview on CBS Sports HQ. Toppin won the Naismith just short of three years after arriving on Dayton’s campus as an under-the-radar recruit.
“I just knew coming into Dayton I was going to have to work really hard,” Toppin said. “Everyone pushed me as soon as I got there, and that’s why I loved those guys. They helped me be the player I am today, and without those guys, I wouldn’t have accomplished this. I thank them every single day for that.”
Ionescu, a three-time All-American, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds with eight triple-doubles as a senior this season.
She helped the Ducks, who finished the season 31-2, win the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. She was also named the conference’s most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.
