GREENSBORO, N.C. – Virginia’s basketball team was in the midst of a shoot-around at an area gymnasium when it received the news.
The ACC canceled the remainder of its conference tournament on Thursday, minutes before the day’s first quarterfinal, between top-seed Florida State and Clemson, amid growing concern over COVID-19.
The second-seeded Cavaliers, who were slated to face Notre Dame at 7 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum, had arrived in town Wednesday. By Thursday afternoon, the defending national champions were headed back to Charlottesville.
The ACC had already decided that fans would not be allowed at the remaining games, an announcement the league made Wednesday evening. But Thursday, following similar cancellations by the SEC, Big Ten and Big 12, the league called off the event entirely.
“The league has made a decision to end this year's Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball tournament as of today,” commissioner John Swofford announced on the court, where FSU and Clemson were about set to tip off. “It's tough to say those words, for these young men that are on the floor that want to continue to play. It's tough to say those words for you fans that are in the stands, for the media covering this great event, but we believe that it's the right decision to make at this particular point in time.”
Florida State, the league’s regular-season champion, was presented its trophy on the court by Swofford who just an hour earlier had announced the league intended to play the games.
“That was significant for us today to be the regular-season champions,” said FSU coach Leonard Hamilton. “This moment is important. I'm not really sure our players understand how important it is, but they enjoyed the moment for what it is today.”
UVA did not make coach Tony Bennett or athletic director Carla Williams available to the media Thursday afternoon.
Even before the ACC’s announcement Thursday, Duke – the tournament’s three seed – found out it would not be playing. Duke suspended all athletic activities Thursday morning.
Wednesday night, after his Syracuse team drilled North Carolina, 81-53, to advance in the tournament, coach Jim Boeheim expressed his hope that the tournament could be completed safely.
“I'm hoping as a coach and a former player that these kids get to play,” Boeheim said. “But I don't think we know the depth of what this is. It obviously is not a good look, what's going on, what happened to the rest of the world and now come here. I just don't know how we keep people safe because if kids go home, they're going to go out. They're going to be in the community. It's difficult. It's difficult to know what the right thing to do is.”
Boeheim went on to say, “This could have been our last game.”
Thursday’s string of cancellations intensified rumblings that this year’s NCAA tournament may not be played. The NCAA announced Wednesday that fans would not be permitted at its games this year.
“We're going to be prepared for whatever decisions that are made and in support of the process. That's the best thing for us to do,” Hamilton said. “I have absolutely no idea about how to go about this, but I'm just going to trust that we have tremendous leadership in the ACC with John Swofford, and I truly believe whatever decisions that are made, along with the other commissioners and athletic directors and presidents of the other schools around the country, that they will make the right decision.”
Swofford indicated no decision on the NCAA tournament had been made as of Thursday afternoon.
“If there is an NCAA tournament, and we hope there will be, I can't assure you that there will be, the Florida State Seminoles will be the Atlantic Coast Conference team that will represent this great conference,” Swofford said.
