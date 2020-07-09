The Division II Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, to which Virginia Union and Virginia State belong, will not play sports this fall due to ongoing health issues associated with COVID-19.
The recent rise in COVID-19 cases led to uncertainty about a fall return to campuses by students at several CIAA schools, according to the CIAA.
In a league release, CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams called the decision “difficult,” but consistent with the conference’s priority of acting in the best interest of student-athletes, coaches, and support staff.
In an early-June interview with the Times-Dispatch, VUU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Joe Taylor, expressed serious doubts about the possibility of CIAA fall sports, noting that professors, bus drivers, administrators, athletic trainers and overall student populations could potentially be impacted by coronavirus infections related to athletics practices and competitions.
"It does have such far-reaching impact," said Taylor, a former VUU football coach. "The virus has a lot more discipline than we do. It's real."
Apart from the coronavirus threat, Taylor as a former coach is also very aware of the physical well-being required to safely participate in college football. Players have not been involved in supervised strength-and-conditioning programs since mid-March. He appreciates that they've been working out on their own, but said, "It's not the same, and we know that. So safety is an issue."
The CIAA will explore the possibility of a modified schedule of competition for football and volleyball as well as men’s and women’s cross country, during the spring of 2021.
The league’s decision will delay the opening of Virginia Union’s Willie Lanier Field at Hovey Stadium. The school is in the process of installing a $1.2 million FieldTurf surface, which replaces grass. The new field was expected to be ready for the 2020 season.
The Division II Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference also suspended all fall sports.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.