Last week, this week and in the coming weeks, college campuses are beginning to reawaken.
Some collegiate athletes, many of whom have been home for two-plus months due to COVID-19, are beginning to return to school for voluntary workouts. The NCAA, in late May, approved the resumption of voluntary workouts on campus starting June 1.
Schools and leagues are implementing their own protocols for welcoming athletes back.
But the universal reality is that it’s going to look quite different than what all involved were used to.
From COVID-19 testing, to special measures to enable social distancing, to the wearing of masks to frequent symptom screening, several new steps will be in play to help provide the safest environments possible.
Dr. Gonzalo Bearman — the chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases in VCU’s Department of internal medicine, a professor of medicine and the associate hospital epidemiologist at VCU Health System — said that the risk of COVID-19 is small but real as athletes and others return.
The onus is on the universities and the athletic programs to do everything they can to minimize that risk among its students, he said.
"I think it's not unreasonable to start with athletic team training, provided that the appropriate risk reduction strategies are in place,” Bearman said.
Schools still must follow applicable local, state and federal guidelines as they look to bring athletes back.
In Virginia, gyms in most places around the state were required to remain closed until last week, with the exception of limited outdoor activity. With the exception of Richmond and Northern Virginia, the state moved into the second phase of reopening last Friday, allowing for gyms to use their indoor facilities at limited capacity.
Virginia Tech, last week, became the first Division I school in the state to formally announce a plan for on-campus workouts. Its football team began small-group work last week, using its indoor and outdoor practice fields.
As more and more schools around the state and the country do the same, Bearman said he advocates that athletes be tested for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, upon arrival to campus.
Dr. Amira Roess — a professor of Global Health and Epidemiology at George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services, Department of Global and Community Health — also said that best public health practice would be for all athletes to self-quarantine for 14 days prior to the start of workouts.
Frequent symptom screening is a recommendation from there. Bearman said he doesn’t believe weekly testing of asymptomatic athletes is necessary, provided that they’re following other risk mitigation strategies.
“A test is a point in time,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the Virginia Department of Health’s deputy commissioner for population health and the former state epidemiologist. “So what we would really recommend is the symptom screening to detect cases earlier. We know that some people are asymptomatic, so that's not 100% fail safe. But it does help identify cases early.”
Within team facilities, Bearman said there has to be policies for face mask use to the fullest extent possible. Also sanitation of equipment and the gyms themselves.
Perhaps the most intimate spaces for teams and their athletes — the locker rooms — are sure to be modified for the foreseeable future as well, when open. At Virginia Tech, for example, the locker room and other common areas of use by the football team are still closed.
Roess said the most important thing is to limit the number of people in a given space at a given time.
“It keeps coming down to individuals committing to doing these behaviors — the public health recommended behaviors of the limiting contact with individuals, the 6 feet social distance, wearing masks with everyone outside of their unit,” Roess said. “That's really important."
If there’s a case of COVID-19 within a team, Bearman said that person should be isolated (for a period of up to 14 days, Forlano said) and that there has to be contact tracing, symptom monitoring and possible testing of those who were potentially exposed, particularly if they show symptoms.
“And if you have multiple cases within a team, a cluster that is, then there's clearly been a breakdown in infection prevention,” he said. “And that's a concern. And that may result in suspension of activities."
As for the realistic outlook on intercollegiate competition in the fall, Forlano said it depends. A lot can change between now and the fall, not just in Virginia but across the country, she said.
Different parts of the country are going to be experiencing different levels of COVID-19 at different times.
“And I know that is extremely complex for collegiate-level athletics, where they're traveling to other states and other parts of the country,” Forlano said. “So I think it depends. I think it depends, and that's a hard question to answer right now.”
But, with the return of team workouts, steps — however small — are being taken toward the resumption of competition.
For each school welcoming athletes back to campus, Bearman said it’s important all of the interventions — the social distancing, the mask wearing, the sanitation, the hand washing, the screening, etc. — be done as a bundle.
If the protocols are followed effectively, then the steps forward could continue.
“So all of them,” Bearman said. “If you do them all, then you significantly decrease or mitigate the risk."
