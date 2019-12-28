LEXINGTON, Ky. — Nick Richards scored seven of his 13 points in overtime, and No. 19 Kentucky scored the final eight points for a 78-70 victory over No. 3 Louisville on Saturday in a thrilling Bluegrass rivalry showdown.
Louisville led 68-65 on Jordan Nwora’s 3-pointer with 2:20 left before Richards converted a 3-point play to make it 70-68. The junior forward added another layup and two more foul shots before Immanuel Quickley and Tyrese Maxey provided a six-point cushion from the line. Ashton Hagans’ dunk with 4.9 seconds left sealed the tense win at Rupp Arena.
Maxey’s free throws capped a career-best 27-point performance while Richards had 10 rebounds to end a two-game losing streak by the Wildcats (9-3). Quickley had 18 points for Kentucky, which shot 46% for its 10th win over Louisville in 13 meetings.
Steven Enoch had 18 points for the Cardinals (11-2).
No. 4 Duke 75, Brown 50: Vernon Carey Jr. scored 19 points to help the Blue Devils beat the Bears on a day when Dukes’ jump shots rarely fell.
Alex O’Connell added 14 points and Wendell Moore Jr. had 10 for Duke (11-1) in its final nonconference game of the regular season.
The Blue Devils took the lead for good with an 11-1 run midway through the first half and pulled away late in the second half with an 18-2 spurt.
Brandon Anderson scored 16 points to lead Brown (5-6) in its third consecutive loss.
No. 9 Memphis 97, New Orleans 55: Precious Achiuwa had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Lester Quinones added 13 points as the Tigers built a huge first-half lead and breezed past the Privateers.
Quinones, who returned after missing the previous five games with a broken right hand, made all three of his 3-point shots as Memphis (11-1) extended its winning streak to nine. Tyler Harris finished with 11 points, while DJ Jeffries and Isaiah Maurice added 10 apiece.
Troy Green led the Privateers with 22 points while Bryson Robinson added 15 as New Orleans (4-8) lost its third straight.
No. 12 Butler 67, Louisiana-Monroe 36: Derrik Smits scored 16 points off the bench to lead the Bulldogs to a victory over the Warhawks.
Bryce Nze had 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean McDermott scored 10 for Butler (12-1), which has won three in a row.
Josh Nicholas had 12 points for the Warhawks (4-7).
No. 17 Florida State 88, North Alabama 71: Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as the Seminoles cruised to a win over the Lions.
Balsa Koprivica added 13 points while Trent Forrest scored 10 and added six assists for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.
The Seminoles made 16 of 23 (69%) shots from inside the 3-point arc in the first half en route to a 47-26 lead at the break.
Jamari Blackmon scored 15 and Christian Agnew added 12 points and eight rebounds for North Alabama (5-8).
State men
Hofstra 82, James Madison 76: Eli Pemberton had 25 points and eight rebounds as the Pride downed the Dukes in Harrisonburg.
The game was the Colonial Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Jalen Ray had 18 points for Hofstra (10-4, 1-0 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Tareq Coburn added 15 points. Desure Buie had 15 points and six rebounds for the visiting team.
After falling behind 36-30 at halftime, Hofstra outscored James Madison 52-40 in the second half to earn the 6-point victory.
Matt Lewis had 22 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (7-5, 0-1). Deshon Parker added 17 points and eight assists.
Hampton 70, Saint Peter’s 67: Sophomore Benjamin Stanley came off the bench to score 32 points and the Pirates made just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the Peacocks.
Stanley made 9 of 14 shots from the floor, and sank 12 of 18 free throws. Davion Warren scored 15 for the Pirates (5-8).
Hampton led 34-27 at halftime, but KC Nedefo’s tip-in bucket gave the Peacocks (3-6) a 65-61 lead with 2:09 left in the game. From there the Pirates sank 7 of 9 from the foul line to hold on.
George Washington 78, Longwood 65: Maceo Jack hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Armel Potter added a double-double to propel the Colonials past the Lancers.
Jack sank 7 of 15 shots from the floor, including 4 of 11 from 3-point range, for GW (6-6). Potter had 13 points and a career-high 12 assists. Jameer Nelson Jr. pitched in with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Jashaun Smith hit four 3-pointers and topped Longwood (5-8) with 17 points. Shabooty Phillips finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Jaylon Wilson scored 15.
