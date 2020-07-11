It remains unclear which professional and college sports will be played in the coming months. While professional baseball, basketball and hockey are preparing to restart in the coming weeks, colleges and high schools are debating whether to go ahead with their games.
This much, though, has become certain: Whichever sports return in the near future will be played in front of mostly empty stadiums.
In the past four months, experts have learned that the coronavirus is transmitted when an infected person breathes, coughs or speaks. It’s easier to pass the virus when the person yells or sings and when he or she is in close proximity to others. Consuming alcohol also heightens the risk.
Attending a major sporting event often encompasses all of these risk factors, which makes a packed section of bleachers one of the most dangerous places a person can visit.
“It’s one of the worst situations,” said Linsey Marr, an engineering professor at Virginia Tech who specializes in the airborne transmission of viruses. “It would certainly be a good place for transmission to occur easily.”
The Washington Redskins, University of Virginia and Virginia Tech haven’t said how many fans they’ll allow at games this year, if any. The Richmond Kickers will set a capacity of 1,000 at City Stadium for its upcoming season, which is scheduled to begin next weekend. The Baltimore Ravens said Wednesday that if allowed, they will host no more than 14,000 fans in M&T Bank Stadium, whose capacity is 71,000. That means the Ravens will operate at about 20% capacity.
Under the Phase Three restrictions set by Gov. Ralph Northam, sporting events in Virginia can have no more than 1,000 fans, and they can’t operate at greater than 50% capacity.
When a person breathes, microscopic particles that carry the virus called aerosols are ejected into the air. When a person sings, coughs or yells, even more aerosols are released.
At a church choir practice in Washington state on March 10, 53 of 61 participants became infected with the virus. On Feb. 19, a soccer game was played in Italy that drew a crowd of 40,000, including a third of the population of Bergamo. Within weeks, Bergamo became the most deadly province in Italy, and many blamed the soccer game as a contributing factor.
Such moments have become known as “superspreader” events, when a small group passes the virus to a much larger population.
Because crowds at sporting events can’t be expected to stay quiet, they probably will require even greater social distancing, said Lisa M. Lee, a professor of public health at Virginia Tech who specializes in epidemiology and bioethics. Fans in stadiums likely need 10 feet of separation.
The amount of virus that is projected depends on how hard the person breathes and even the syllable being spoken. One study determined that the sound “ee” produces more droplets than “ah.” Certain consonants are worse than others. Plosive consonants, where airflow is stopped and released, such as D, B and G, yield more particles than letters that force air through a narrow channel, such as F, H and S.
Vuvuzelas, the plastic horns popular among fans at soccer games, likely will be off limits. Another study indicated that a vuvuzela can produce 500 times as many particles as a person yelling.
If every fan is wearing a mask, Marr said, outdoor stadiums could operate at as much as 33% capacity. Spectators would need be seated in every other row, and groups of people who live together need to be spaced apart.
“I’d be willing to go under those conditions,” she said.
Visitors also have to be able to enter the stadium, walk the tunnels and find their seats all while distancing from everyone else. And they need to have the ability to frequently wash their hands, Lee said, which means easy access to restroom sinks.
In addition to distancing, mask wearing and hand washing, Lee said it’s key that people not touch their faces to reduce transmission of the virus.
For the past five weeks, people have been gathering in large numbers to protest racial prejudice in Richmond and across the country. And yet, those gatherings haven’t caused outbreaks. Experts say that this shows how effective distancing and mask wearing can be for an outdoor event.
Another factor is that college football games tend to bring together people from separate geographic regions. Blacksburg hasn’t seen a high number of cases. But if the Hokies were to host a football game and attract fans from Miami, which is in the throes of an outbreak, the virus could be spread.
“It’s more than just the two people sitting next to each other in the stands,” Lee said. “It’s really about the broader spread of this unfortunately extremely contagious and lethal disease.”
Facilities that sell alcohol will have to consider the role its consumption plays. The more intoxicated a person is, the less likely he or she will be able to maintain safe practices.
During Kickers games, the team’s fan club, the Red Army, huddles together in Section O of City Stadium. They jump, they sing and they beat drums throughout the night. Their in-game experience is sure to change.
“It’ll still be fun, but it’ll definitely be a different atmosphere,” said Christy Nealey, who has attended Kickers games regularly since she moved to Richmond in 2016.
There will be a challenge she said, in yelling through her mask and producing the same volume as usual. But with just 1,000 fans present, the stadium could feel empty. City Stadium’s current capacity is 8,000 for Kickers games, but the grandstand on the east side of the field sits unused. When both sides of the stadium were opened for University of Richmond games, it held more than 20,000 spectators.
All that yelling and noise making that is done in close proximity in Section O can still be done with spectators spread apart, said Gordon Glover, another Kickers fan. It just won’t be as loud.
Glover, like other die-hard fans, plans on attending Kickers games. He thinks casual fans will show up, too, because so many entertainment options aren’t available.
A Kickers game is held outdoors, alcohol is for sale and attendees get to watch live sports. Those factors will be appealing to more than just devoted soccer fans.
“Everything socially is gone,” he said.
However small the crowds are this fall at football games, basketball games will require even fewer fans, Marr said. Indoor athletic events are more dangerous than outdoor ones, because with less air flow, it’s easier to transmit the virus from one person to another. Smaller crowds might be a reality well into 2021.
“Whatever the season looks like in the fall, and even next spring,” Lee said, “it’s not going to look like it usually looks.”
