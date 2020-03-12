GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There will be no March Madness.
The NCAA canceled the biggest and most lucrative college sporting event in the nation amid growing concerns of the coronavirus as it spreads across the country.
"Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a press release. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."
The 68-team men's tournament generates nearly a billion dollars in revenue for the NCAA each year, with most of it coming from television contracts. The women's tournament, which played a Final Four in Richmond in 1994, is also a big-time event that won't happen this March either.
It's not just the Division I tournaments and athletes that will lose out. This affects schools at all three NCAA divisions.
Meaning Randolph-Macon's season is over as well. The ODAC champion Yellow Jackets were set to meet Yeshiva in the Division III Sweet 16 on Friday in Ashland. Now, their season is done, finishing it at 28-2.
Wednesday, Emmert said the tournament would be played without fans, blindsiding most of the conference commissioners, who were left scrambling to figure out what to do at their sites, many with fans at games already in progress. Hours after that NCAA announcement, conference tournaments followed suit, saying fans would not be allowed to attend games.
Thursday morning came with queries and quiet. Parking lots were empty. Fan fests were silent. Stadiums were still. The normally packed Greenboro Coliseum, site to so many ACC tournaments in the hotbed of college basketball, was anything but.
The only people allowed inside were event personnel, conference officials, players, coaches, bands, cheerleaders, immediate families and media.
Then just before lunch-hour tipoffs, the ACC and Atlantic 10, along with almost all Division I leagues canceled their conference tournaments on an unprecedented day, in an unprecedented week, in an unprecedented time.
“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority," ACC commissioner Jay Swofford said in a release.
“It’s surreal. It really is," VCU coach Mike Rhoades said minutes after his team was pulled from the floor of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., as the A-10 called off its tournament. The Rams were about to face UMass in the first quarterfinal of Thursday's four-game slate.
Hours after it canceled its league tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum, the ACC announced that it was suspending all athletic-related activities, including games, practices, recruiting and participation in any NCAA championships until further notice, as concerns of the coronavirus spread across the country.
The Colonial Athletic Association, based in Richmond, also suspended all of its spring sports contests "until further notice."
The CAA also said an official who worked in the CAA men's basketball tournament held March 7-10 in Washington tested positive for coronavirus. The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, according to the conference, which did not say what game he worked. The CAA said it made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation.
VCU announced it will play its spring games without fans or family "until further notice," with only "essential personnel permitted to attend." The University of Richmond will also limit attendance of home athletic events to essential personnel and parents/guardians of athletes.
“As we’ve seen over the past two days, this situation evolves rapidly, almost by the hour," said VCU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ed McLaughlin. "As always, all decisions will be made in the best interests of our student-athletes."
The ACC announced the decision to cancel its tournament 15 minutes before top-seeded Florida State took on Clemson. The game was scheduled to tip off at 12:30 p.m.
Florida State, the conference's regular-season champion, is the de facto ACC tournament champion. Dayton is crowned the A-10 tournament champion.
"These are uncertain times for sure, and we feel tremendous empathy for the student-athletes who will not have the opportunity to finish competing," the A-10's statement read. "However, the welfare of the student-athletes and the public is of utmost importance.”
Speaking Thursday a few hours after the A-10 tournament was canceled, Richmond coach Chris Mooney, whose team was the No. 2 seed in the A-10 tournament and was on the cusp of its first NCAA tournament bid since 2011, said: “On one hand, it’s clearly the right call and you want to be super-cautious. On the other hand, it’s pretty heartbreaking to not have the opportunity to play.”
Mooney said his players appreciate the global implications of the coronavirus and the need for response, but were “devastated” by the inability to compete for an A-10 championship and, potentially, an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament in the absence of a league title.
“It just happened so fast,” said Mooney.
As has everything related to COVID-19.
Just two hours before the tournament was slated to start in Greensboro, Swofford said the games would go on as scheduled, but without fans. He did recognize, however, that the situation was fluid and could change at any moment.
It did just minutes before tipoff, as the conference tournament dominoes fell across the country.
"We try to make the best decisions we can make based on the best information we can get at the time we make those decisions," Swofford said earlier Thursday morning before the cancelation. "And I think we have done that. But with a situation that is as fluid as this one seems to be – on a daily and sometimes hourly basis – that gets to be more challenging.
"That’s the type of situation we’re in."
A-10 officials met Thursday morning before making their decision.
"After conversation with the commissioner we really felt this was the right decision," said Rhode Island athletic director and chair of Atlantic 10 AD, Thorr Bjorn. "You hate to pull players off the court, but we were trying to see if we could get these games off. But I think the right call was made.”
The A-10 said it is not aware of any players having been tested or showing symptoms.
Fans who have purchased tickets to the ACC tournament and are seeking refunds should contact their original point of sale for information, according to the conference. The A-10 said it will refund anyone who bought tickets through the conference, however, purchasers who bought tickets through other sources should contact those providers.
