During a most unusual period in college athletics history, a state-based Division III league has made a most unusual move.
The Fredericksburg-based Capital Athletic Conference, which includes Mary Washington and Christopher Newport universities and does not sponsor football, announced on May 26 that it will expand to include schools from California, Michigan, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and New York to form what will eventually become an eight-team league.
There will be no regular-season competition, a standard component of leagues. Instead, CAC teams will meet at conference tournaments that determine league champions and NCAA playoffs qualifiers. CAC teams will make their own regular-season schedules. Those schedules may, or may not, involve occasional tournament-setting CAC competition during the regular season in a sport such as women’s volleyball.
“I think the COVID-19 situation is going to push this forward (and) people are going to look at our model over the next two years to see if it works,” said Jeff Ligney, the CAC commissioner since 2017. “I do think it’s a sign of the times and I do think it’s going to be something that you’re going to see more of, at many different levels.”
At least for 2020-21 school year, the Richmond-based Colonial Athletic Association also adopted an innovative scheduling system for its Olympic team sports. Financial and health considerations linked to COVID-19 influenced the Division I league to introduce its Extreme Flexibility Model.
The EFM is designed to “provide institutions with the opportunity to maximize cost savings relative to expenses associated with regular-season travel, while also providing student-athletes and coaches with the safest possible options when traveling to away contests,” according to a CAA release.
No official regular-season league competition will occur, though it’s likely many CAA schools will meet in various sports, perhaps multiple times. The EFM applies to baseball, field hockey, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball and volleyball. Conference tournament formats remain undetermined.
William & Mary and James Madison are Virginia’s two full-membership CAA schools
The DIII Capital Athletic Conference has experienced membership issues for years, as schools that were league members opted for more comfortable conference fits. Some of those decisions were influenced by the CAC presence of Mary Washington (enrollment of 4,400), Christopher Newport (5,000) and Salisbury University (8,700), which is located in Salisbury, Md.
“To be very honest, there were a lot of small, private institutions that just didn’t want to go head-to-head on a day-to-day basis with (UMW, CNU and SU), with their size, with their resources, with their facilities,” said Ligney. Schools such as those are not common in Division III.
The CAC concluded that a non-traditional path was the only one to sustainability. The league on June 15 will add the University of California-Santa Cruz, Finlandia University (Michigan), Mills College (California), Mount Mary University (Wisconsin), Pine Manor College (Massachusetts) and Pratt Institute (New York). Those schools belong to the far-flung American Collegiate Athletic Conference, which also was experiencing attrition.
“We’ve spent the better part of three years working on this problem, exploring all opportunities, exploring all possibilities,” said Ligney.
The ACAA additions include a pair of schools that enroll only women (Mills College, Mount Mary University), and a state school (California-Santa Cruz) that has more than 17,000 students. Ligney said that despite different institutional profiles, the CAC and ACAA schools that are coming together “share a philosophical agreement when it comes to athletics and competition.”
The CAC will have 11 full-time members for 2020-21 and reduce to eight in '21-22, when Southern Virginia University, St. Mary's College of Maryland and Pine Manor College depart. CNU, UMW and Salisbury will remain along with incoming schools from the ACAA.
The merging of the CAC and ACAA allows the schools to maintain membership in a league large enough to keep automatic NCAA bids. A national ratings system will be used to determine conference tournament seedings. Rotating championship host schools will be determined for each sport at the start of each academic year. Host schools will automatically qualify for the league championships held on their campuses.
Ligney believes the travel involved for those events will enhance the student-athlete experience.
The CAC is expected to rebrand in coming months. Time will tell if this unorthodox approach is a long-term solution, according to Ligney. He envisions significant modifications in higher education in response to the impact of the pandemic.
“It’s going to change,” he said. “Trying to anticipate how it’s going to change is almost impossible because some things have happened that we never thought would happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.