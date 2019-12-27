Norfolk State announced Friday that Lee-Davis High graduate and former University of Richmond and Virginia State football coach Latrell Scott agreed to a two-year extension as Spartans coach.
Scott has been NSU’s coach for five seasons (21-35, 17-22 MEAC). Norfolk State is scheduled to return 18 starters from a 5-7 team that lost to a pair of FBS opponents (Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina) and an FCS semifinalist (Montana State).
Scott, 44, was UR’s coach in 2010 (6-5), and Virginia State’s coach in 2013 and 2014 (19-4). Scott also served as an assistant coach at James Madison (2012), the University of Virginia (2009), the University of Tennessee (2008), Richmond (2005-07), VMI (2002-04), Western Carolina (2001) and Fork Union Military Academy (1999-2000).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.