20191228_SPO_SCOTTp01

Norfolk State coach Latrell Scott

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Norfolk State announced Friday that Lee-Davis High graduate and former University of Richmond and Virginia State football coach Latrell Scott agreed to a two-year extension as Spartans coach.

Scott has been NSU’s coach for five seasons (21-35, 17-22 MEAC). Norfolk State is scheduled to return 18 starters from a 5-7 team that lost to a pair of FBS opponents (Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina) and an FCS semifinalist (Montana State).

Scott, 44, was UR’s coach in 2010 (6-5), and Virginia State’s coach in 2013 and 2014 (19-4). Scott also served as an assistant coach at James Madison (2012), the University of Virginia (2009), the University of Tennessee (2008), Richmond (2005-07), VMI (2002-04), Western Carolina (2001) and Fork Union Military Academy (1999-2000).

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

joconnor@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6233

@RTDjohnoconnor

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription